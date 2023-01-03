Newton to hold MLK celebration; weeklong community food drive

The city of Newton will celebrate its 55th Annual Community Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.
Participants will gather at 9:30 a.m. at Newton North High School for a program inspired by King’s words, " ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,’ " according to Fuller.
“The words are as important today as when Dr. King wrote them in his iconic letter from the Birmingham, Alabama jail on April 16, 1963,” she said in a statement.
Leading up to the city celebration is a weeklong community food drive, which will be held from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, according to the city.
The donated food will be distributed among the Newton Food Pantry, Newton Centre Food Pantry, and the Arabic Baptist Food Pantry.
Organizers of the collection drive are requesting “kid-friendly” and name-brand cereals; canned soup and tuna; ground coffee; macaroni and cheese; and granola bars. They also seek baby wipes, shampoo, deodorant, and toothpaste.
They ask that people do not leave expired goods for the food pantries.
To register for the King celebration and find more information about the food drive, visit the Special Projects and Initiatives link under Government at newtonma.gov.
