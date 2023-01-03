Newton to hold MLK celebration; weeklong community food drive

The city of Newton will celebrate its 55th Annual Community Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

Participants will gather at 9:30 a.m. at Newton North High School for a program inspired by King’s words, " ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,’ " according to Fuller.

“The words are as important today as when Dr. King wrote them in his iconic letter from the Birmingham, Alabama jail on April 16, 1963,” she said in a statement.