Newton Public Schools urge students, staff to wear masks for first two weeks of January classes

Newton Public Schools students and staff are being urged to wear masks for the first two weeks of January classes to protect against the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases, school leaders said in a statement sent out before classes resumed Tuesday following the holiday break.

The request comes amid rising absences in Newton’s schools among students and staff due to cases of coronavirus, along with flu and respiratory syncytial virus, according to the statement.

Newton Public Schools is among the largest school districts in the state, with nearly 12,000 students and roughly 2,500 workers, including teachers and support staff.