Restaurant owner toasts staff with trip to Disney World

The owner of Toast, a popular breakfast-lunch place across from Nantasket Beach, is taking her entire staff to Disney World and Universal Studios in Florida for a week as a thank-you-holiday present.

“Thank you to my amazing staff for all they do, their reliability, dedication and sticking by me these last crazy few years,” Jessica Travis wrote on Toast’s Facebook page. “NOW IT’S TIME TO PARTY.”

Travis, who bought the small restaurant in the fall of 2019, made the surprise announcement at the company Christmas party. There were hints: gift bags filled with mouse ears and a jigsaw puzzle that revealed the message “Surprise. We’re going to Disney World.”