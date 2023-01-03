Speaker scramble puts Magaziner’s first day in Congress in flux

Magaziner, the Democrat elected to succeed longtime US Representative James Langevin in Rhode Island’s Second District, said he learned Monday morning that his office’s internet access won’t be turned on until after he’s sworn into the 118th Congress.

For one, the internet doesn’t even work, according to US Representative-elect Seth Magaziner.

PROVIDENCE — What’s it like to be a new member of Congress in the minority party while his Republican colleagues try to figure out who is going to be the next speaker?

One problem: He isn’t sure when he’ll be sworn in because House Republicans are still debating who will be their next speaker. Representative Kevin McCarthy of California has been angling for the speakership for years, but more conservative members of his caucus have threatened to block him.

“It could be this afternoon, it could be March,” Magaziner said in a brief phone interview Tuesday morning.

Magaziner, who defeated Republican Allan Fung in November on a message that focused largely on McCarthy’s potential speakership being bad for Rhode Island, said he hasn’t gotten to know enough Republicans in Washington, D.C., to have any insight on how the speakership battle will play out.

Because Republicans have such a narrow majority — there currently 222 GOP members and 212 Democrats with one vacancy — McCarthy has been forced to make significant concessions to more conservative members, including lowering the threshold for members to seek his removal through a motion to vacate.

“It shows what a weak leader he is,” Magaziner said.

Despite the holding pattern, Magaziner, who is living in his sister’s apartment while he’s in Washington, said he has requested to sit on three committees: Energy and Commerce, Education and Labor, and Homeland Security.

Magaziner acknowledged that the Energy and Commerce Committee might be a long shot because freshman legislators aren’t typically appointed to that influential panel.

The representative-elect also said he’s hopeful that the House won’t face complete gridlock over the next two years, pointing to bipartisan support for expanding career and technical education programming as well as investing in microchips.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.