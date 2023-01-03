Wayland chooses McCall as first town manager

Wayland, which until now has had a town administrator, is replacing it with the town manager position under a special act signed into law last March. A town manager typically exercises more authority than a town administrator.

On Dec. 22, McCall was tapped by the Select Board to assume the job in late February.

Wayland has chosen Michael McCall to serve as its first town manager.

Louise Miller resigned as town administrator in January to assume a position in Framingham city government.

McCall served most recently as town manager in Southbridge. He also has been assistant town manager in Chelmsford, and an attorney for the Pelham and Milford, N.H., police departments, as well as a Select Board member and Town Meeting representative in Chelmsford, where he lives.

“Michael is a proven leader and has a wealth of knowledge and experience in all aspects of government administration and procedure,” said Cherry Karlson, Select Board chair, “and we are very excited to welcome him aboard as our next town manager.”

