Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Kingston fire

A woman who uses a wheelchair suffered life-threatening injuries in a fire Tuesday afternoon at a multifamily home in Kingston, and is being treated at a Boston hospital, officials said.
Kingston firefighters received a report at 2:37 p.m. of a fire at 73 Main St. with a person trapped on the third floor, the Kingston Fire Department said in a statement posted to Facebook.
Firefighters arrived at the address and were told that a neighbor had extinguished a kitchen fire, but a woman in a wheelchair was still inside the apartment, according to the statement.
Emergency responders entered the unit amid heavy smoke and brought out the woman, who had suffered life-threatening injuries, officials said.
Rescuers requested assistance from Boston MedFlight, but a helicopter was unable to take off because of the wet weather, so a Kingston Fire Department ambulance took the woman to a Boston hospital, according to the statement.
“The Kingston Fire Department extends its thoughts and prayers to the victim and her family,” officials said.
Kingston fire and police officials are investigating the cause of the blaze, along with State Police fire investigators assigned to the state fire marshal’s office, officials said.
