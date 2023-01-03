Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Kingston fire

A woman who uses a wheelchair suffered life-threatening injuries in a fire Tuesday afternoon at a multifamily home in Kingston, and is being treated at a Boston hospital, officials said.

Kingston firefighters received a report at 2:37 p.m. of a fire at 73 Main St. with a person trapped on the third floor, the Kingston Fire Department said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Firefighters arrived at the address and were told that a neighbor had extinguished a kitchen fire, but a woman in a wheelchair was still inside the apartment, according to the statement.