World War I medals, jewelry taken in Hingham housebreak, cops say

A prowler broke into a Hingham condo last week and made off with World War I medals, jewelry, and some fancy footwear, police said.
Hingham police said the victims of the wanton break-in at Adams Court had left their condominium around 1 p.m. on Dec. 29 and returned the following afternoon to discover their place had been “ransacked” with “numerous items” stolen.
Among the taken items was the war memorabilia, as well as a popular video game system.
“Items taken include numerous pieces of jewelry, small amount of cash, 2 pairs of high end sneakers, a new Play Station 5 and World War I medals,” Hingham police said in a statement posted to the department’s official Facebook page.
Advertisement
Police said the home’s rear door was forced open, separating the dead bolt from the doorframe. The thief or thieves ransacked bedrooms and even took a pillowcase during the burglary, officials said.
Adams Court, police continued, is a condominium complex located between West Street, Beal Street, and Bare Cove Park Drive, near the Hingham Light Plant and Hingham public works buildings, according to the statement.
A Hingham police spokesperson said via email Tuesday that authorities have no suspect information, and that the medals were “part of a collection of WWI memorabilia that was displayed in a case.” Only some of them were taken. Police said they weren’t disclosing the specific medals stolen.
The case remains under investigation.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.