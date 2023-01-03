World War I medals, jewelry taken in Hingham housebreak, cops say

A prowler broke into a Hingham condo last week and made off with World War I medals, jewelry, and some fancy footwear, police said.

Hingham police said the victims of the wanton break-in at Adams Court had left their condominium around 1 p.m. on Dec. 29 and returned the following afternoon to discover their place had been “ransacked” with “numerous items” stolen.

Among the taken items was the war memorabilia, as well as a popular video game system.