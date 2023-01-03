House GOP’s speaker shambles only the beginning of the drama

And this was supposed to be the easy part.

Without that, nothing else could get done: No legislation could be introduced, no committees established.

WASHINGTON — On the opening day of the 118th Congress, newly elected members of the House of Representatives, many with their young children decked out in finery, could not be sworn into office, as the chamber was unable to finish its first order of business — electing a new speaker.

It was the first time in a century that a majority’s candidate for speaker failed to clinch the position in the first round of voting, with GOP leader Kevin McCarthy failing to win the required majority over three separate roll calls. He could afford to lose only four members of his 222-212 Republican majority; 19 defected at first, and then another one in later voting. The House adjourned with no speaker, sending the doubt into at least a second day.

And beyond the spectacle, Tuesday’s events presaged a tough road ahead for whoever ultimately prevails. As Tuesday wore on with no movement, forestalling the swearing in of members, approval of the chamber’s rules, the establishment of committees, and any number of organizational formalities, hopes of a functional House dwindled along with it.

“There’s an old saying, ‘The whole world is watching,’ ” said Texas Representative Pete Sessions. “The whole world is watching. And I would like to see us resolve our differences today.”

Washington is entering two years of divided government, with Democrats controlling the Senate and White House and Republicans taking the House. That’s a recipe that rarely produces much legislation, typically only must-pass bills like federal funding. Those bills — which keep the government open and ensure the country can continue borrowing money to match what it spends — could be in peril in a House with no order.

With those fights looming and McCarthy’s conservative detractors demanding rule changes that would empower them further in exchange for their support, the next two years are likely to be even more challenging than their historical analogs, as Tuesday’s events laid bare that the current House GOP is no average conference in its disagreements.

With 20 Republicans voting for someone other than McCarthy to be speaker by the third and final round Tuesday, the dissenters also sent another message: they have more than enough votes to grind business to a halt if they don’t get their way.

“Here’s the reality: Five Republicans can stop anything — any five,” said Florida Republican Representative Mario Diaz-Balart. “It’s a very slim majority. Slim majorities are always difficult. . . . My concern is about getting the agenda done.”

Many moderate lawmakers pointed to the narrow election results that showed Republicans’ poor standing with independents as evidence the conservative tactics would be politically harmful.

“All this has done is delayed our ability to organize our committees, delayed our ability to start working on legislation . . . delayed our ability to come together and deliver on the key promises we made during all of our campaigns,” added South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace. “Many of the folks who are disruptive today did not learn the lesson of the midterms.”

The naysayers argued that they are in fact trying to restore the House to a functioning institution. South Carolina Representative Ralph Norman said a lack of governance was the status quo.

“Where I see dysfunction is: People want this country back on track,” Norman said. “The dysfunction is what’s happening.”

But Norman also signaled the group’s line in the sand is the very one many fear: to force the government into brinkmanship over spending bills and the debt limits that must be addressed later this year. Hard-liners have insisted their party should resort to tactics such as protracted shutdowns or even risk the government defaulting on its debt unless Democrats cave to demands for dramatic spending cuts, an exceedingly unlikely event.

“In nine months we will have another debt ceiling crisis, if you call it that,” Norman said. “We need somebody that will shut the government down, not keep taking spending that is ruining this country. That’s the message.”

The incoming GOP leadership, meanwhile, continued to project an air of confidence. McCarthy has been pledging to go as long as it takes to wear down his adversaries, who vowed to show the same resolve.

His number two, Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise, dismissed the events on Tuesday.

“Everybody knew that this would be going on and we’re going to work through it,” Scalise said. “And we’re going to elect a speaker.”

There is precedent for success with such small margins. Democrats had the same majority of 222 in the House last Congress and pushed through a number of massive pieces of legislation in tandem with President Biden and a 50-50 Senate. That, however, was facilitated in part by total Democratic control.

But McCarthy’s struggles to convince his detractors, even losing votes after a closed-door conference Tuesday morning that was supposed to convince any fence-sitters, do not foreshadow a reign as productive as his predecessor, former speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is widely considered one of the most skilled party leaders in history.

McCarthy has granted his tormentors numerous concessions that would curtail the power of the speakership, including restoring a procedure that allows members of the House to call a snap vote of confidence on the speaker at any time.

Other attempts to woo conservatives’ votes included agreeing to new, special committees to investigate the Biden administration, which could cause jurisdictional turf wars and headaches with standing committees, and to give those dissenters prime committee seats that could cause more internecine strife.

The negotiations have yet to work, however, and moderates have signaled they won’t necessarily swallow the proposals if McCarthy doesn’t end up with the gavel.

Few attempts at arm twisting were visible as votes wore on. McCarthy sat stoically through most of the votes, smiling and chuckling at times, and exited the floor for his office in extended mingling sessions as votes were officially tallied. Both sides said the strategy was to outlast the other.

Meanwhile, frustrations within the conference rose. Texas Representative Dan Crenshaw came out of the morning conference not holding back his language.

“They’ve calculated that people will see them as these noble freedom fighters fighting for a cause, but they can’t seem to say what the cause is,” Crenshaw grumbled. “That makes them look pretty (expletive) stupid. They are pretty (expletive) stupid.”

“I think it’s a problem for the party, it absolutely is,” added Mick Mulvaney, a former Republican representative from South Caroline and member of the House Freedom Caucus that had vexed multiple GOP House speakers. “How is it not a problem for the party that we can’t even decide on who our leader is going to be?”

California Republican Representative Darrell Issa said that when Republicans can’t reach agreement as a group, it forces their leadership to cut deals with Democrats to fund the government, something he fears Tuesday’s events indicate would continue to happen.

“It does beg the question of what will happen when we have to appropriate?” Issa said. “This doesn’t bode well for people making the compromise you have to make to get to 218 out of (222). . . . That’s my prediction, is that that’s going to be hard.”

Jim Puzzanghera of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Tal Kopan can be reached at tal.kopan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talkopan.