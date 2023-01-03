House Republicans hurtle toward collision on speaker of the House vote

House Republicans were mostly closed-mouthed as they headed into a party meeting in the Capitol basement Tuesday morning, striding quickly past a horde of reporters.

The “Kevin” at issue, of course, was House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California who, despite conceding to a range of demands by a small group of conservative hardliners, was still short of the votes he needed to clinch the gavel.

Just hours before House Republicans would walk onto the floor to choose the next speaker of the House, the battle lines between the “Never Kevin” and “Only Kevin” factions of the party appeared firmly intact.

“Are you still a no, sir?” a reporter asked Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, one of the holdouts against Kevin McCarthy.

“That’s correct,” he said as he rushed past.

Representative Ralph Norman of South Carolina also declared himself a “definite no” on McCarthy, at least on the first ballot.

“We’ll continue to negotiate,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”

But as members left the meeting a little over an hour later, McCarthy’s future remained in doubt.

Representative Bob Good of Virginia predicted 10 to 15 members would vote against McCarthy on the first ballot and indicated that multiple votes on the floor would do nothing to shake his resolve to stand against the California Republican.

“The meeting today just confirmed for me that our cause is just and the country needs us,” Good said. “To continue to fight to elect a Republican speaker who will do what is necessary.”

But some McCarthy supporters were equally fired up and convinced, eventually, he would win.

“McCarthy has 90% of the conference voting for him. And we’re gonna work it out on the floor,” said Representative Patrick McHenry of North Carolina. “We are going to do it live.”

“As long as it takes it’s going to happen. It’s going to happen,” said Representative Dan Crenshaw of Texas.

“McCarthy has done a ton of negotiation, more so than many of us believe he should have. It weakens the institution in many ways…,because these people don’t actually think through what they’re asking for,” Crenshaw said. “They don’t realize that the same things they asked for can be used by Democrats to screw up what we want to do.”

Crenshaw ripped into McCarthy’s opponents and showed the bad blood the fight is creating among House Republicans.

“They think that you show up to the dinner table and throw food at everyone, and then they get really mad that nobody wants to hang out with them afterwards. So they throw more food,” Crenshaw said. “So they’re going to lose this battle because they stand for nothing.”

But if McCarthy was hoping to seal the deal in the final meeting before the floor, he did not. In fact, Texas Representative Pete Sessions suggested he may have made his job harder, strategically.

“I think that he tried to lay out the defense of [his strategy] today, and in laying out the defense of that. I think it emboldened the other side,” Sessions said. “There was a lot of laundry that was cooked in that room.”

Other McCarthy supporters downplayed the dispute and said the concessions he has made will be helpful in empowering all House Republicans.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia noted that “concessions have been made” and that now the opposition to McCarthy has become personal.

“This is all about Kevin,” she said after the meeting. “They just don’t like Kevin McCarthy.”

McCarthy, for his part, emerged defiant after what he described as an intense conference meet. Asked what he would do if the speaker vote drags on through multiple ballots, McCarthy said he wouldn’t back down. “I have the record for the longest speech ever on the floor, I don’t have a problem getting a record for the most for speaker, too.

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera. Tal Kopan can be reached at tal.kopan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talkopan.