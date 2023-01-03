Jeffries approved to lead House Democrats

Jeffries was expected to emerge from Tuesday’s balloting as the House minority leader, given the Republicans’ narrow majority. With the Republican Party fracturing, he ended up receiving more support in the first two rounds of voting for speaker than the main Republican candidate, Representative Kevin McCarthy of California — but not the majority needed to win.

On a day otherwise consumed by raucous infighting among Republicans, Jeffries’s ascent made history. He is the first Black politician to lead either party in Congress. And, at 52, he represents a generational change for House Democrats after two decades under Representative Nancy Pelosi.

House Democrats formally elevated Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York to be their leader on Tuesday, uniting around a liberal lawyer and disciplined political tactician as the face of their opposition to the new Republican majority.

Democrats wasted little time using the votes to try to embarrass Republicans, weaponizing the differences between Jeffries and McCarthy, a close ally of former president Trump.

“He does not traffic in extremism. He does not grovel to or make excuses for a twice-impeached, so-called former president,” Representative Pete Aguilar of California, the No. 3 Democrat, said of Jeffries in a nominating speech on the House floor. “He does not bend a knee to anyone who would seek to undermine our democracy because, Madam Clerk, that’s not what leaders do.”

A son of civil servants who cut his teeth as a litigator at a white-shoe law firm and at CBS, Jeffries rose swiftly through the ranks of Democratic politics in New York and then Washington. Since 2013, he has represented some of the nation’s most iconic Black neighborhoods in Brooklyn. During the Trump presidency, he built a national profile as a sharp-tongued critic and impeachment prosecutor, while also working with Republicans to pass criminal justice reform legislation.

Santos, and others, must await swearing-in

NEW YORK — Republican Representative-elect George Santos of New York, who is accused of lying about large swaths of his background and accomplishments, will have to wait to add one thing with certainty to his resume: US congressman.

Santos arrived in Washington to be sworn in Tuesday, but his swearing-in was delayed after Republicans who control the House failed in multiple rounds of voting to elect a speaker. Incoming members cannot be sworn in until a speaker is chosen.

Santos, who faces a spiral of investigations from federal and local prosecutors into his campaign spending and lies about his family history, resume, and education, declined to respond to questions from reporters inside and outside the Capitol, including one question about whether he planned to resign. Santos sat by himself on the Republican side of the House floor during Tuesday’s votes, largely keeping to himself and looking at his phone.

He joined most Republicans in backing Kevin McCarthy for speaker, but McCarthy repeatedly fell short of the majority needed to claim the gavel.

Initially, the victory by Santos, an openly gay Republican who flipped a Long Island House seat held by Democrats for a decade, was seen as one of his party’s bright spots in an otherwise underwhelming midterm election. But as reports began to emerge that he had lied about having Jewish ancestry, a career at top Wall Street firms, and a college degree, Santos turned into a distraction and embarrassment to the party as it prepares to take control of the House.

While some fellow Republicans have called for ethics investigations or for Santos to resign, GOP House leaders, including McCarthy, have notably remained silent. For his part, Santos apologized for his fabrications but downplayed them as “sins” over embellishing his resume, telling The New York Post that “we do stupid things in life.”

Santos’ financial disclosure forms show that he accrued a quick fortune despite recent financial problems and that he spent large amounts of campaign funds on travel and hotels.

Federal prosecutors in New York have started to examine Santos’ background and his financial dealings, a person familiar with the matter said.

The New York attorney general’s office said it’s looking into the allegations surrounding Santos, while local district attorneys’ offices in Queens and Long Island have also said they are reviewing whether Santos broke any laws.

In Ri de Janeiro, state prosecutors said they are looking into reopening a case against Santos, who was the subject of a criminal charge for using two stolen checks in 2008, when he would have been 19, to buy about $1,350 worth of items at a clothing shop in the city of Niteroi.

Santos in a signed confession admitted having stolen the checkbook of his mother’s former employer from her purse and making purchases, according to court documents.

A judge accepted the charges against Santos in 2011, but subsequent subpoenas for him to appear personally or present a written defense went unanswered and, with authorities repeatedly unable to determine his whereabouts, the case was suspended in 2013.

For Magaziner, no Internet yet in DC office

PROVIDENCE — What’s it like to be a new member of Congress in the minority party while his Republican colleagues try to figure out who is going to be the next speaker?

For one, the Internet doesn’t even work, according to Representative-elect Seth Magaziner.

Magaziner, the Democrat elected to succeed longtime Representative James Langevin in Rhode Island’s Second District, said he learned Monday morning that his office’s Internet access won’t be turned on until after he’s sworn into the 118th Congress.

One problem: He isn’t sure when he’ll be sworn in because House Republicans are still debating who will be their next speaker. Representative Kevin McCarthy of California has been angling for the speakership for years, but more conservative members of his caucus have threatened to block him.

“It could be this afternoon, it could be March,” Magaziner said in a brief phone interview Tuesday morning.

Magaziner defeated Republican Allan Fung in November on a message that focused largely on McCarthy’s potential speakership being bad for Rhode Island.

