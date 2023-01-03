Why picking a House speaker has been such a hot mess for Republicans

California Representative Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader trying to scrape together enough votes to become speaker, has said he’s fine with breaking that record.

In 1923, it took nine ballots to choose a speaker. By late Tuesday afternoon and three inconclusive votes, it was anyone’s guess how long it might take Republicans this year. The longest such process was in 1855, in the leadup to the Civil War, when the voting took two months and a stunning 133 ballots.

On Tuesday, for the first time in a century, a US House speaker was not elected on a first ballot.

He may not get that chance. On the first three ballots cast, McCarthy pulled in well short of the 218 votes he needed. Suddenly, as the House voted to adjourn for the night, the focus began to shift away from what’s wrong with the rogue conservatives denying McCarthy to how long it could take McCarthy to drop out.

The fraught situation should surprise no one who pays attention to politics.

The moment it was projected that Republicans would win back the House, it became clear that McCarthy, who crisscrossed the country to get a majority, didn’t have the votes.

McCarthy is just the latest in a string of House Republican leaders who’ve found their caucus more or less ungovernable. In 1995, Newt Gingrich became the first Republican speaker in 40 years, but his tenure lasted just four. His successor, Dennis Hastert, remained speaker a reasonable eight years. But leadership battles led John Boehner to serve only four before he resigned as speaker in 2015. His logical successor, McCarthy, was at that point denied the speakership, and it went instead to Paul Ryan, who, again, lasted only four years.

Some of the reasons for these challenges have to do with this moment in American politics. Power is, after all, shifting away from who has a committee chairmanship to who has the most social media followers. Representative Katherine Clark of Massachusetts just became the second most powerful House Democrat, but Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez surely has more name recognition — even in Clark’s own district.

But there’s something unique to House Republicans, and why they’re so stuck at this moment: They stand for nothing bigger than their personal ambitions. And that’s hard to build a coalition around.

That statement is not meant as a partisan slam, but a recognition of the words said in the hours leading up to Tuesday’s failed votes.

This is not a battle about a particular policy. No one’s saying McCarthy isn’t pushing to restrict spending or lower taxes. No one’s saying McCarthy isn’t doing enough to restrict abortion. No one is accusing McCarthy of not wanting to build a border wall or of not supporting Donald Trump. After all, Trump endorsed McCarthy’s bid for speaker.

No, the demands made of McCarthy, the items on which his MAGA critics wanted him to compromise, were about their own self-interest. That he agree to create a new committee, put his critics in charge of it, and give the same people unprecedented power to choose every member. That he agree never to raise money for a primary opponent against the defectors or their conservative friends. And the biggest ask: that McCarthy agree that at any moment, one of these conservative members can call for a vote to dump him.

All that said, McCarthy doesn’t stand for much either, other than he really likes the idea of becoming House Speaker.

Compare this to the Democrats. Right after AOC arrived on Capitol Hill she participated in a sit-in outside of incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. But that protest wasn’t about self-interest, really. It was about AOC’s belief that Pelosi wasn’t taking the Green New Deal seriously enough.

Leaving aside the Green New Deal as an idea, it was something Pelosi could do something about. She could elevate the issue. It was a policy.

When House Democrats appeared in disarray in the fall of 2021, no one could be blamed for saying that situation, too, was ungovernable. Democrats had a very slim majority. Moderate Democrats vowed to veto a large spending bill unless a bipartisan infrastructure bill passed first. The Democratic progressive caucus vowed to do the opposite. But again, for all Pelosi’s talents as speaker, both sides were debating a serious policy and process disagreement. It was messy and slow, but Pelosi was able to get both passed because they were good-faith arguments.

Republicans used to have similar debates. The conservative fight that Gingrich waged against even his own party in the 1980s was about issues and tactics. More recently, the battle lines have been establishment Republicans versus the base. But this current battle has devolved into one MAGA group against the other, driven entirely by their own personalities and ambitions.

Consider this: Are Ohio Republican Jim Jordan and Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene really backing McCarthy because he’s the right leader, or because they think he’ll never get the job and they’re making a play for what happens next?

Until House Republicans coalesce around a different dynamic or at least an issue, they’ll continue living in this ungovernable reality. And America will be watching it all.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.