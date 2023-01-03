‘Died peacefully’ — the obituary line we all wish for

The first sentence of so many obituaries includes “died peacefully” because it’s important, as something we all want and for the comfort of our loved ones left behind. Unfortunately, not all obituaries can say this, sometimes because of a sudden or traumatic death but also, all too often, because the dying process can be painful and prolonged. Even good palliative care cannot ensure a peaceful death, free of choking, air hunger, agitation — the list goes on and on of end-of-life symptoms that are difficult to control.

I hope my eventual obituary can say “died peacefully” because our legislators will have given me the freedom of choice about my own inevitable death. I hope that I can have the comfort of knowing that I have drugs available that I can take if the bad days vastly outnumber the good, and when my death is near and inevitable. I want my family near and also at peace, not exhausted and traumatized.