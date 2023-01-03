Involuntary outpatient commitment is not an answer to mental health woes

In her advocacy for court-ordered outpatient commitment — also known as involuntary outpatient commitment — Dr. Jhilam Biswas ignores the heavy long-term psychic cost of forcing treatment on those she finds short on self-awareness (“State’s mental health law is missing a key treatment,” Opinion, Dec. 19). And if there is a missing link in the Massachusetts mental health care system, her fear-mongering piece fails to identify it.

Annual legislative testimony for involuntary outpatient commitment tends to rely on outlier stories. Conspicuously absent from these cases, as well as from Biswas’s op-ed, is analysis of how adding this treatment to existing means for addressing the most extreme cases of acute psychiatric conditions would make a difference. The conduct described in these stories is typically serious enough to justify inpatient commitment.