‘New realities’ of policing are that Boston’s force is exhausted, depleted

The Dec. 28 editorial, “Boston police union needs to accept new realities of policing,” fails to mention that the police contract has been expired for two and a half long years. The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association is therefore forced to its only recourse: arbitration, which still requires funding from the Boston City Council, most of whose members are critical of the police.
The Boston Police Department administration has recently requested lateral transfers from outside departments to fill its depleted ranks, with a six-month delay in the residency requirement. Few outside officers are likely to apply, knowing they would eventually be required to move to an expensive city with an unattractive public school system (ironically, Boston teachers themselves are exempt from residency). Residency is a regressive policy that will collapse on its own; the BPPA need not expend any bargaining chips to ensure its inevitable demise.
Lateral transfers are occurring, but in reverse. Increasingly, current BPD officers are finding welcoming, better-paying opportunities in surrounding cities and towns, after Boston has paid for their training. Most police officers work extra details to supplement a modest base pay, but Boston has a lower-paying detail rate than almost all surrounding areas. And with the detail system under attack from the Wu administration, lateral prospects are understandably reluctant to consider this major transition.
It is the Wu administration that needs to “accept the new realities of policing.” Perhaps they could start by offering pay, benefits, and incentives that would attract and retain a shrinking pool of candidates willing to become police officers instead of further demoralizing Boston’s already exhausted and depleted police force.
James W. Carnell
Quincy
The writer is a 38-year veteran of the Boston Police, now retired, and former Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association secretary and representative. This letter was written with the full knowledge and support of the current BPPA leadership.
