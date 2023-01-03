‘New realities’ of policing are that Boston’s force is exhausted, depleted

The Dec. 28 editorial, “Boston police union needs to accept new realities of policing,” fails to mention that the police contract has been expired for two and a half long years. The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association is therefore forced to its only recourse: arbitration, which still requires funding from the Boston City Council, most of whose members are critical of the police.

The Boston Police Department administration has recently requested lateral transfers from outside departments to fill its depleted ranks, with a six-month delay in the residency requirement. Few outside officers are likely to apply, knowing they would eventually be required to move to an expensive city with an unattractive public school system (ironically, Boston teachers themselves are exempt from residency). Residency is a regressive policy that will collapse on its own; the BPPA need not expend any bargaining chips to ensure its inevitable demise.