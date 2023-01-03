What I learned about Massachusetts playing GeoGuessr

Massachusetts, land of enormous wealth and creative energy, excels at many things.

Naming our streets is not one of them.

Also, on a more serious note, the wealth disparities within the Commonwealth are real, visible, and staggering.

Those are my two biggest takeaways from playing GeoGuessr, the strangely addictive online game that requires users to guess a location based on a randomly generated Google Street View image.

The game opens a warts-and-all window onto the state, bringing you to unfamiliar corners of the Commonwealth. The less you know an area, the more you need to explore it to pinpoint your location. Playing gives you a renewed appreciation for the state’s beauty — and its challenges.

And if, like me, you live in Boston — it’ll quickly show you why Boston-centric thinking about transportation doesn’t fly in most of the Commonwealth, where dependence on cars is woven into communities.

Sometimes, the Massachusetts map that I play (never, ahem, on work time) is nearly impossible: you’re plunked down on a featureless road somewhere in a woodsy part of the state, with no visible landmarks. You can follow the roads to gather more clues, but that takes time off your clock.

Can you identify this location? Hint: It's right off Main Street. GeoGuessr/Google Maps

Street names, by themselves, rarely help much: Seriously, how many Beacon Streets does one state need? Naming streets after people might be increasingly dicey these days, but here’s my suggested New Year’s resolution for every town and city in Massachusetts: find some local worthies to honor. The worst that could happen is that future generations decide those namesakes were monsters and change back to the old names (see, Jersey Street in Boston).

That said, even without help from street names, GeoGuessr is sometimes surprisingly easy. Because while Massachusetts may lag at cartographic creativity, it can’t be beat at income segregation.

The size and type of houses, acreage of yards, make of cars parked in driveways, and condition of local roads all help narrow the choices. Yes, those are stereotypes — but they often point in the right direction. You might not be able to immediately tell Hamilton apart from Essex, but realizing you’re in horsey country instantly rules out huge swathes of the state. Combine the socioeconomic hints with just a few other visual clues — an area code on a sign, a glimpse of the sea, a mountain rising in the distance — and it’s usually possible to home in on your location.

When human players try to figure out a location on GeoGuessr, they are tackling the same problem autonomous vehicles face. When GPS doesn’t work or isn’t accurate enough, self-driving cars may rely instead on visual clues like landmarks to “self-localize.” Bloomberg’s Adam Minter recently reported that some rural areas are putting “totem poles” along otherwise featureless roads to help vehicles compute their locations.

As Minter’s piece argues, self-driving transit vehicles may be the key to providing transportation options for the 1 million Americans in rural areas who don’t own cars. The vehicles are bound to become more reliable over time, as artificial intelligence improves (and road markings proliferate).

Will artificial intelligence know what to deduce from broken pavement outside a mobile home, or from a Tesla in a driveway? If playing GeoGuessr is any guide, the cars of the future might not be able to rely on signs or street names to figure out where they are in Massachusetts — but the state’s economic divisions might at least put them on the right track.

In case you’re wondering: The location above is near Kennedy Park in Lenox.

Alan Wirzbicki is Globe deputy editor for editorials. He can be reached at alan.wirzbicki@globe.com.