Aiden Smith’s dominant performance sparks Dartmouth boys’ basketball to a Southeast Conference win over ninth-ranked Brockton

Sophomore Aiden Smith scored 37 points to lead the Dartmouth boys’ basketball team to a milestone, win, 70-66, at ninth-ranked Brockton on Tuesday night. The significance of the victory extended beyond the fact it was the first Southeast Conference win of the season for the Indians (7-1).
Dartmouth was also battling history, as it hadn’t beaten the Boxers (2-2) since the 2002-2003 season.
“It’s great for our guys’ confidence, we’re playing hard, we’re playing team basketball,” said Dartmouth head coach Nick Simonetti. “From a history standpoint, it’s nice to see our guys get that win.”
The upset would not have happened without Smith, who dominated and attacked the rim and consistently got to the free throw line. Smith had help from 6-foot-6 junior Hunter Matteson (22 points), whose free throws towards the end of the game helped seal the victory.
“We worked the ball around well and just found those guys some open shots and they hit them,” Simonetti said.
The Indians knew the history going into the matchup, but Simonetti was proud of the way his team handled the pressure.
“Win or lose, I was happy with how hard we played,” he said. “I knew we might be intimidated, but we really stepped up to the challenge.”