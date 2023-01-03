Aiden Smith’s dominant performance sparks Dartmouth boys’ basketball to a Southeast Conference win over ninth-ranked Brockton

Sophomore Aiden Smith scored 37 points to lead the Dartmouth boys’ basketball team to a milestone, win, 70-66, at ninth-ranked Brockton on Tuesday night. The significance of the victory extended beyond the fact it was the first Southeast Conference win of the season for the Indians (7-1).

Dartmouth was also battling history, as it hadn’t beaten the Boxers (2-2) since the 2002-2003 season.

“It’s great for our guys’ confidence, we’re playing hard, we’re playing team basketball,” said Dartmouth head coach Nick Simonetti. “From a history standpoint, it’s nice to see our guys get that win.”