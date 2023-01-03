Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week; Patriots-Bills still on for Sunday

Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest in Monday night’s game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

The NFL said Tuesday that commissioner Roger Goodell told the Bills and Bengals that their Week 17 matchup will not be resumed this week.

The Patriots are still scheduled to play the Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The league has not ruled out continuing that game at some point.

Hamlin, who is listed in critical condition and is sedated, is being treated at a Cincinnati-area hospital.

Here is the NFL’s statement:

“The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association.

“After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week.

“The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date.

“The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule.

“We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.”

