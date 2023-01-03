Bruins are rolling along, but they could be getting off to better starts

Still a long, long way to go, be it before the March 3 trade deadline or the start of the playoffs April 18.

Reality check: They still have 45 games to go in the regular season, and won’t officially hit the 2022-23 midpoint until facing the Kraken Jan. 12 upon their return to the Garden.

Still riding the buzz of their 2-1 comeback win over Penguins in Monday’s Winter Classic at Fenway Park, the Bruins returned to the ordinary shuffle of NHL life Tuesday, boarding a charter flight at Hanscom Field for their next three ports of call: Los Angeles, San Jose, and Anaheim.

“We’re not overly cocky,” noted veteran winger Nick Foligno prior to filing out of Fenway Monday. “We’re just confident that once we get going, it’s hard to stop us — and I think we just have to find a way to get going earlier.”

The win, led by Jake DeBrusk’s pair of goals in the third period, pushed the Black-and-Gold’s streak to a season-high 11 games (8-0-3) without a regulation loss. They awoke Tuesday morning still perched at No. 1 in the overall standings, with a 6-point lead over the division rival Hurricanes.

As Foligno noted, though, the Bruins over the last month have not dominated opponents from start to finish, which was their modus operandi at the start of the season.

In the last 12 games, they six times have trailed for more minutes than they led. The good news: They went 3-1-2 in those six games. One of those wins came Monday when they led for only the final 2:24 following DeBrusk’s second strike, after the Penguins worked with a lead for 19:06 on a Kasperi Kapanen goal.

That’s a sharp contrast to the start of the season when the Bruins trailed in only five of their first 20 games (17-3-0) and swamped teams in lead time (585:47 to 176:33) and on the scoreboard (82-45).

In short, the games have been tighter, margin for victory thinner. In that 8-0-3 stretch they’ll carry into Thursday night’s matchup with the Kings, they outscored opponents by a total of 11 goals (37-26), lost three times in OT, and won four times by a single goal.

“Our starts have not been as good as they were the first 20 games,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “We need to get back to playing a complete 60-minute game.”

Droughts on D

Back-end scoring continues to be a sore spot. The boys on the blue line didn’t put one in the net Monday for a sixth straight game, and they have goals only from Derek Forbort, Connor Clifton, and Brandon Carlo during the 8-0-3 stretch.

Notice who’s not scoring? That would be Hampus Lindholm, who scored four times in the first 11 games this season, and franchise defenseman Charlie McAvoy, now with only two goals for the season.

Lindholm has not scored since potting an empty-netter against the Rangers Nov. 3. McAvoy last struck Nov. 23, a power-play goal vs the Panthers.

Combined, Lindholm and McAvoy have gone 43 games without a goal. That’s a lot of firepower gone cold.

Mistaken identity

The best laugh at the Classic came in the postgame interview room when DeBrusk was asked how he felt about the confidence the coach has shown in him of late.

The thoughtful DeBrusk, with Linus Ullmark next to him at the podium, gave a considered answer, but errantly crafted his comments around linemate David Krejci. He had misheard the reporter’s question about the “coach,” thinking he had been asked to respond to something Krejci had said.

“Oh, sorry, my bad,” said DeBrusk. “Thanks, Krech!”

As the laughter subsided, Ullmark, as if a partner on the “Saturday Night Live” news desk, turned to DeBrusk and said, “Same answer, right?”

“Yeah, sorry about that,” added DeBrusk.

A deadpan Ullmark then added, “Great guy, Krech.”

More laughter, only louder this time, from the media corps.

“Yeah,” finished DeBrusk, “he’s a great guy.”

Almost perfect

Ullmark improved his league-best marks to 21-1-1/1.86/.939. For those who may have forgotten, his lone regulation loss was the 2-1 trimming at Toronto Nov. 4, the night only Brad Marchand scored with a penalty shot … Montgomery probably will turn to Ullmark again to face the Kings kicking off the trip, then split the starts between him and Jeremy Swayman in the back-to-backs at San Jose (Saturday) and Anaheim (Sunday) ... Reserve backliner Jakub “The Forgotten” Zboril has not played since Nov. 23. It’s possible he’d get a look either in San Jose or Anaheim, but Montgomery has been disinclined to break up his winning six-man rotation … Montgomery also has continued to play waiver bait Craig Smith instead of A.J. Greer, who long ago tallied three goals in the first four games of the season.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.