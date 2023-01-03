For Celtics big man Blake Griffin, facing the Thunder in Oklahoma City is always a homecoming

“I love [Oklahoma],” Griffin said. “This is like home home. My parents still live here. Most of our charity work [is] here. This is a place where I’ll always have roots.”

Griffin is an Oklahoma City native, who along with Trae Young and Buddy Hield , also former University of Oklahoma players, have established top AAU programs in the state.

OKLAHOMA CITY — It was just a coincidence. When Blake Griffin signed with the Celtics on Oct. 3, team equipment manager John Connor told him the team had arranged for a January shootaround at Griffin’s AAU facility, where the Celtics big man has backed Team Griffin with his brother Taylor since 2014 and where the Celtics filed in to prepare for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

One of Griffin’s first AAU success stories was former Oklahoma and North Carolina big man Brady Manek, who helped the Tar Heels to national title game in 2022. He’s now playing professionally in Australia.

“Just trying to build a place where Oklahoma basketball can flourish a little bit more,” Griffin said. “With the Thunder, the popularity has grown now but it’s always kind of been a football state.”

Both of Griffin’s parents teach in Oklahoma public schools while his father, Tommy, has won six state titles as a high school coach and was inducted last June into the Oklahoma Basketball Association Coaches Hall of Fame.

“Helping you is just ingrained in our family,” Blake said. “There’s people that helped my brother and I when my parents couldn’t afford this or that to come play with these AAU programs, travel around. For us, it’s just about giving back. I’ve gotten a lot from basketball. Unfortunately the (AAU) system is a little bit corrupt; the kids are seen as money makers now. My message to parents is that’s not what we’re here for. We’re here to give these kids a chance.”

Trash talk

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla (a West Virginia alum) and Marcus Smart (an Oklahoma State alum) made the hour drive to Stillwater on Monday to watch the Mountaineers face the Cowboys in Big 12 action. Smart said he had been a few years since he’s been back to his old campus and received a standing ovation when showed on the jumbotron. But Smart unintentionally became part of the action.

West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson noticed Smart sitting courtside and began trash talking as he hit three 3-pointers in an 88-second stretch to help the Mountaineers rally from a 13-point second-half deficit. In one sequence, he was called for a technical foul after a hand gesture directed toward where Smart was sitting. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said Stevenson cost his team the game.

“He hit his third three and was talking to me the whole time telling me that it was over for OSU,” Smart said. “He grabbed his private parts in front of the ref and I was like, ‘dude you can’t do that.’”

Stevenson’s tech also counted as a personal foul, giving him four for the game. One minute, 20 seconds after his technical, Stevenson fouled out on a charge with West Virginia up 55-54. The Mountaineers lost 67-60.

“Huggins was not loving it at all,” Smart said. “It was hilarious because the way he was talking, you thought he was in the NBA. I was just watching the game and he was feeling himself so he came to me and was telling me, ‘I’m trying to get up there with you.’ And I was like, ‘you got to win this game first.’”

Smart, Mazzulla, and several other Celtics staffers made the drive back to Oklahoma City with Smart giving Mazzulla a hard time about the result. Mazzulla said he was able to talk to Huggins, his former coach, and also give the players some encouragement in the locker room. He said the players took the loss hard, especially after a tongue lashing from Huggins.

“That just shows the respect he has in our game,” Smart said of Stevenson. “We can be able to go back to games and colleges and see the next generation that will fill those shoes. They definitely look up to us. I was the chip I guess he needed to get going, so I’ll take that.”

Thoughts and prayers

Jayson Tatum is just three weeks older than Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, and he said he was shaken Monday night watching Hamlin suffer a cardiac episode on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals. The incident caused the postponement of the game and has shaken the sports world. Hamlin remains in critical condition.

“That was extremely tough to watch, especially everybody to see it,” Tatum said. “Thoughts and prayers to his family. It puts things in perspective. We’re the same age and life is just really fragile. Every time we step on the court or the field or inside of a ring, we’re putting something in jeopardy or putting something on the line. Just continue to pray for him, his health and his family because that was tough to see.”

Injury report

Celtics center Robert Williams was held out Tuesday as the team manages his return from left knee surgery. Mazzulla said there was no issue with the knee but just an opportunity to rest. This is the first game since his Dec. 16 return Williams will miss with rest. He was scratched on Dec. 23 with a non-COVID illness.

The Thunder scratched leading scorer and All-Star candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a non-COVID illness. Gilgeous-Alexander is fifth in the NBA in scoring with 30.8 points per game and scored 37 on Nov. 14 at TD Garden. Aaron Wiggins started in place of Gilgeous-Alexander.

