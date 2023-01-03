Celtics defense puts up little resistance in an embarrassing loss to the undermanned Thunder

After getting scorched Sunday in Denver, the Celtics sunk to a significant low Tuesday at Paycom Center by letting the Thunder play Harlem Globetrotters for four quarters.

Oklahoma City made eight of its first nine shots in the first 3 minutes and 17 seconds of the third quarter, and the Celtics just mentally checked out.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Celtics appeared intent on making a second-half run after a miserable defensive first half Tuesday. The youthful Oklahoma City Thunder instead took turns gashing the Celtics without their best player.

Seven Thunder players scored in double figures, finding many of their shots uncontested or with faint resistance in a 150-117 win over the Celtics.

Advertisement

And this came without 30-point scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who missed the game with an illness. That didn’t stop Oklahoma City from trying to embarrass the Celtics on every possession in the second half, turning the game into an exhibition against an apathetic defense.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

The Thunder scored a whopping 88 points in the second and third quarters and made 12 3-pointers in the second half. Five players scored at least 20 points with Isaiah Joe and Josh Giddey scoring 17 apiece in individual quarters.

Oklahoma City scored 70 points in the paint, made 20 3-pointers, and shot 59 percent from the field.

The Celtics defense has been an issue all season but had improved in December. But this isn’t December. The Denver Nuggets scored 123 points on Sunday and the Thunder followed that with a blowout that may prompt some major changes from coach Joe Mazzulla.

Jayson Tatum scored 29 points and Jaylen Brown added 27 but it hardly mattered. The Celtics defense were scorched all evening.

The third quarter was a defensive disaster, with the Thunder scoring 48 points on 19 of 28 shooting and eight 3-pointers. The Celtics defense was non existent, with Thunder players launching open threes or attacking the rim at their leisure.

Advertisement

Giddey scored 17 points in the period. Luguentz Dort added 12, and the Thunder led by as many as 31 points. Marcus Smart had seen enough and was ejected in the period with his second technical foul with Joe Mazzulla having to restrain Smart to keep him from charging official Mark Lindsay.

That was as much passion as the Celtics had showed all evening as the Thunder took turns embarrassing the Boston defense with highlight plays.

In one final sequence of the period, Jalen Williams took the inbounds pass off a made Boston free throw and took it coast to coast for a dunk with little resistance. Payton Pritchard was the Celtics’ last line of defense and cleared out of the key.

The Celtics entered Tuesday as if they expected a cakewalk when the Thunder announced Gilgeous-Alexander, the league’s fifth leading scorer, would not play because of a non-COVID illness. And they were very wrong.

In an embarrassing first half for the Celtics, the young Thunder gashed the Boston defense by attacking the rim and splashing timely 3-pointers. The Thunder turned a 1-point first period lead into a 22-point lead late in the second, using their young core to slash inside against a toothless Celtics team missing Robert Williams.

Isaiah Joe scored 17 points in the second quarter, hitting an array of stepback 3-pointers and floating layups. In one lackadaisical sequence, the Celtics forced a 3-point miss only for Brown and Al Horford to watch Dort reach back for the rebound and then get fouled on the putback.

Advertisement

The Celtics grew frustrated and appeared uninterested in points of the second period, committing five turnovers, shooting 5 for 16, and missing three free throws in the period. Derrick White completed a 3-point play to slice the deficit to 57-47 at the 3:58 mark but the Thunder responded with a 13-1 run, thanks to two triples from Joe.

Tatum and Brown combined for 29 points in the first half. Their teammates totaled 25 on 9 of 22 shooting. Horford pulled down one rebound in 16 minutes while Malcolm Brogdon was a minus-17 in his 16 minutes.

It’s curious why the Celtics came out so lethargic considering the Thunder led most of the way on Nov. 14 when Boston had to rally for a 126-122 win. Oklahoma City is nearly the end of its rebuild and has packed its roster with young prospects while Gilgeous-Alexander has produced an All-Star caliber season.

But the hosts didn’t need him in the first half. Oklahoma City shot nearly 57 percent, including 16 for 25 in the second period. It was the second consecutive game the Celtics allowed an opponent to shoot over 55 percent in the first half. Mazzulla has said the team needs to make more of a defensive impact at the beginning of games, but that didn’t happen Tuesday.

The Thunder scored 34 points in the opening quarter, even before Joe entered and added his scoring flurry.

Advertisement

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.