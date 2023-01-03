EMass girls’ hockey: With two winning goals in two games, Duxbury’s McKenna Colella headlines Players of the Week

Bradie Arnold, Beverly/Danvers — With a goal and two assists, the sophomore factored into every goal in the Panthers’ 3-1 Northeast League win over Masconomet.
McKenna Colella, Duxbury — A week after delivering her team’s lone goal in a 1-0 Tenney Cup win over Notre Dame (Hingham), the senior defender netted another winner as the Dragons took down Hingham, 2-1.
Izzy Cusack, Canton — Division 2 contenders Canton and Sandwich were all knotted up after three periods of play in the Judy Gormley Cup championship; the freshman delivered the dagger in overtime to lift the Bulldogs to victory.
Izzy McGarr, Hingham — The freshman goaltender showed tremendous poise in net for the Harborwomen, recording a whopping 42 saves in an eventual 2-1 loss to Duxbury.
Advertisement
Lily MacKenzie, Stoneham/Wilmington— Three goals from the junior were all the Spartans needed to secure a 3-1 win over Brookline and move to 4-2-0 on the season.
Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.