EMass girls’ hockey: With two winning goals in two games, Duxbury’s McKenna Colella headlines Players of the Week

Bradie Arnold, Beverly/Danvers — With a goal and two assists, the sophomore factored into every goal in the Panthers’ 3-1 Northeast League win over Masconomet.

McKenna Colella, Duxbury — A week after delivering her team’s lone goal in a 1-0 Tenney Cup win over Notre Dame (Hingham), the senior defender netted another winner as the Dragons took down Hingham, 2-1.

Izzy Cusack, Canton — Division 2 contenders Canton and Sandwich were all knotted up after three periods of play in the Judy Gormley Cup championship; the freshman delivered the dagger in overtime to lift the Bulldogs to victory.