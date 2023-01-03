Girls’ hockey notebook: For Reading’s Jayda Hayes, hockey has been a coping mechanism for the pain of her rare abdominal disorder

“Eventually you just get to the point where if you aren’t [playing hockey], what else are you doing?” said Hayes, a 5-foot-6-inch senior defender for the Reading girls’ hockey team. “It just gets to the point where it’s going to be a daily struggle to do it, but is it really worth giving up who I am? Is it worth sacrificing myself to my disorder?”

But despite that threat always lingering, Jayda Hayes still plays hockey.

It can happen at a hockey practice, while watching the Bruins on TV with her mom or while doing homework for an AP class. Overwhelming pain that doesn’t resolve, making it difficult to sit, stand or concentrate.

Since January 2020, Hayes has suffered from a neurological pain disorder that causes severe abdominal pain and can leave her bed-bound. It came on suddenly at a hockey practice, when she was a sophomore at the Brooks School in North Andover.

Hayes was working hard during the late-night Monday practice , hustling for more playing time. She had made the varsity as a 13-year-old freshman in 2018 (she skipped a grade in elementary school), but didn’t see much action. “I was a 13-year-old playing against 19-year-olds,” said Hayes.

Suddenly, Hayes felt pain unlike that she had never felt before. It wasn’t from a hit or anything she did on the ice — it just came on suddenly.

“I was just in excruciating pain,” recalled Hayes.

Reading High senior Jayda Hayes (left), runs through a drill with her teammates during a recent practice at Burbank Ice Arena. Her love of hoceky, she said, "It’s kind of just what I need to breathe to some extent.” Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Her coaches excused her early. Hayes initially thought it was related to intussuception, a rare intestinal condition she had in middle school in which part of the intestine slides into an adjacent part of the intestine. But it wasn’t the root cause of her pain, and it started a journey of emergency room visits, hospital stays, and clinical tests that continue to this day.

Doctors ruled out infections and appendicitis. She was then referred to the functional abdominal pain program at Children’s Hospital. Because of the emergence of COVID, her initial visits had to be done via telehealth, which was difficult, but her medical team finally provided a diagnosis and started trying a variety of treatments.

Reading's Jayda Hayes, taking a tumble on the ice, says anything can trigger her pain. "You could touch me in my abdomen and I would double over crying because I was just in so much pain," she said. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

When her pain flairs up, it is frustrating, said Hayes, who has tried three different medications to manage it. “In some way, all three made me worse,” she said.

“Everything can cause pain,” Hayes said. “You could touch me in my abdomen and I would double over crying because I was just in so much pain. When I am eating, I can feel digestion and it can cause me pain.”

Prior to the emergence of the disorder, Hayes was a college hockey hopeful — a defender quickly on the rise through area club programs. When not at the rink, she was a regular at games throughout Eastern Massachusetts; her single mother, Robyn, moonlighted as a high school sports reporter. As a youngster, she often boasted to those alongside her mom in the press box that her dream was to major in math and play hockey at an Ivy League school.

Senior defender Jayda Hayes (above) left Brooks to return to play at Reading, where she was reunited with girls she grew up playing the sport. “There was that level of familiarity. I’ve known these people my whole life,” she said. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

That all changed in 2020. The disorder eventually led her to leave Brooks and return to Reading, where she reunited with the girls she learned the sport with for the high school team she idolized.

“There was that level of familiarity,” said Hayes. “I’ve known these people my whole life.”

Hayes has changed her goals, influenced by her quest toward a diagnosis and the right treatment. She wants to pursue a career in health care policy. She is president of the school’s model UN club and lead attorney on mock trial. She was honored by the college board with the National African American Recognition Award, and participated in Stanford University’s Summer Law Program.

But Hayes will always make time for hockey. She continues to play club for the North Shore Vipers and patrols the blue line for Reading.

“She absolutely loves the game of hockey and she has a great game sense as well,” said first-year Reading coach Carolyn Avery. “She really has the positional play, the tactical stuff like that, down. She’s really aware of that. She’s really observant of what the other team’s doing. She can change her game and react off of that.”

Those are useful skills as the Rockets seek to contend in the competitive Middlesex League.

“There are a few other stronger teams, but every night is anybody’s game and that makes it fun,” said Avery.

Hockey will always be fun to Hayes. It has gotten her through difficult times, and no matter what, it’s something she will always fight to do.

“Hockey was quite honestly how I got by,” said Hayes. “I don’t know how I would’ve coped without that. It’s not even about how good I am anymore or about playing in college. It’s kind of just what I need to breathe to some extent.”

Ice chips

▪ In last year’s inaugural Mike and Lee Tenney Cup, host Duxbury fell to Notre Dame (Hingham) in a first-round shootout.

“[Last year] we weren’t able to play for a title, never mind win it,” said Duxbury coach Dan Najarian. “I think the girls came out with a little bit of a different mind-set, kind of wanting to defend the house.”

In Saturday’s Tenney Cup final, Duxbury showcased disciplined defensive zone play and came away with a 1-0 win over Braintree. Sophomore Megan Carney netted the game’s lone goal. Though Najarian acknowledges that victory was sweet, the Dragons felt they were playing for something bigger than themselves.

Mike Tenney, the tournament’s namesake, founded the Duxbury Youth Hockey program in 1969. Najarian and his Dragons continue to follow Tenney’s lead by engaging with the DYH community via “youth skate” days.

“We had about 30 girls and had most of our players out there with them,” said Najarian. “We’ve done that for the past five or six years and it creates great memories; a lot of the kids that were skating in those youth days are now on [our] team.”

In a moment of silence before the title game, the Dragons also honored the memory of 6-year-old Laney Ladd, a Duxbury resident who passed away suddenly just before Christmas.

▪ To follow in the footsteps of an all-star goaltender is no easy task, but despite the graduation of Summer Tallent and the transfer of Lily Prendergast to Cushing Academy, Winthrop and Notre Dame (Hingham), respectively, are continuing to excel with new talent between the pipes. Freshman Riley Towse has allowed just three goals for unbeaten Winthrop, and recently turned in a 31-save performance against Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading. At NDA, sophomore Delia Logan has backstopped the Cougars to a 4-1 record.

Correspondent Olivia Nolan contributed to this story.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.