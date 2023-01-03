fb-pixel Skip to main content
BC 79, Notre Dame 63

Late rally lifts Boston College men’s basketball over Notre Dame

By Associated PressUpdated January 3, 2023, 54 minutes ago
Boston College forward Quinten Post tries to hold off Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin (23) and Matt Zona on a rebound during the second half of BC's victory.Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Jaeden Zackery scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and Boston College rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Notre Dame, 70-63, on Tuesday night.

Boston College took its first lead of the game, 62-61, with 1:43 remaining as it closed on a 17-4 run. Prince Aligbe scored 6 points and Zackery 5 during the stretch.

Aligbe finished with 15 points and Makai Ashton-Langford had 12 for Boston College (8-7, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which shot 52 percent from the floor. Quinten Post, who made his season debut at Syracuse on Dec. 31 after sitting out with a foot injury, scored all 10 of his points in the first half.

Advertisement

J.J. Starling and Dane Goodwin had 16 points apiece for Notre Dame (9-6, 0-4), which shot 31 percent and were outrebounded, 26-15, in the second half. Cormac Ryan added 11 points.

Notre Dame built a 44-34 lead with 17:53 remaining before BC tied it at 52-all with 5:49 left. The Irish then scored the next 6 points, but BC answered with 4 points from Aligbe and Zackery’s 3-point play before Mason Madsen’s jumper gave the Eagles the lead for good.

On Saturday, Boston College hosts No. 16 Duke and Notre Dame plays at North Carolina.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video