Late rally lifts Boston College men’s basketball over Notre Dame

Jaeden Zackery scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and Boston College rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Notre Dame, 70-63, on Tuesday night.

Boston College took its first lead of the game, 62-61, with 1:43 remaining as it closed on a 17-4 run. Prince Aligbe scored 6 points and Zackery 5 during the stretch.

Aligbe finished with 15 points and Makai Ashton-Langford had 12 for Boston College (8-7, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which shot 52 percent from the floor. Quinten Post, who made his season debut at Syracuse on Dec. 31 after sitting out with a foot injury, scored all 10 of his points in the first half.