NESN turns to Matthew Volk, media pro with sports betting experience, as next COO

As senior vice president at Audacy, Volk also helped launch the 2400Sports podcast division.

The Bowdoin graduate oversaw the launch and management of Audacy’s “BetQL Network,” featuring experts’ picks programming, within the company’s sports radio, digital editorial, podcast, and live-streaming portfolio.

Matthew Volk, an executive with experience integrating sports betting with sports content, will be the new chief operating officer at NESN.

Before Audacy, Volk worked at NBC Sports Washington as vice president of content strategy, overseeing the network’s content creation, operations, and studio programming. Part of Volk’s purview included two sports betting initiatives, as well as the network’s digital content strategy.

Advertisement

Volk focused on programming and acquisitions at ESPN before working for NBC Sports Washington, mainly with the network’s assorted pro sports divisions. He also developed content for ESPN+.

From 2001-03, Volk worked with the New England Patriots, first as an intern before becoming a coaching and football operations assistant.

Retail sports betting is slated to begin in Massachusetts’ three casinos on Jan. 31, with online sports betting expected to begin in March.

WEEI, the Red Sox’ rights-holder, is part of of the Audacy network. Fenway Sports Group owns the Red Sox as well as 80 percent of NESN.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.