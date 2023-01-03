One view of the 10 best women’s college basketball players in Massachusetts

9. Bronagh Power-Cassidy, Holy Cross . The Crusaders don’t have a true go-to scorer, but Power-Cassidy’s well-rounded style has led them to a 10-3 record. She leads the team with 11.8 points per game, is hitting 37.5 percent of her 3-pointers, and rarely forces a bad shot. The Irish guard also picks up 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while taking on some of the toughest defensive assignments.

10. Marissa Hamilton, Merrimack. Hamilton is the bright spot in a brutal year for the 1-10 Warriors. In her first season at Merrimack after transferring from Buffalo, the 6-foot forward is putting up 17.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest. She takes a lot of shots, and defenses know to key in on her, but Hamilton still finds a way to put points on the board.

8. Derin Erdogan, Northeastern. A junior transfer from Arizona, Erdogan has easily transitioned to the Huskies as a pick-and-roll maestro. The 5-foot-6-inch point guard from Turkey is posting 13.9 points and 3.1 assists per game and can wow the crowd with her court vision. Erdogan also knows how to pick her spots as a scorer and is knocking down 37.2 percent of her threes this season.

7. Taina Mair, Boston College. What Mair is doing as a true freshman — tied for fifth in the country with 7.1 assists per game — is pretty remarkable. The Dorchester native has five double-doubles already and is the spark for the Eagles’ fast-paced attack. She also is racking up 10.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per contest. Mair’s scoring has its peaks and valleys, but she’s undoubtedly the best rookie in the state.

6. Emily Bramanti, Stonehill. The Chelmsford native is a key reason why the Skyhawks are 4-3 in their last seven games. Bramanti is averaging 20.7 points across that stretch (14.6 on the season), including a 38-point explosion that was 1 point shy of the school record. The 5-6 guard is drilling 42.3 percent of her 3-pointers and has made the leap to Division 1 play look easy.

5. Caitlin Weimar, Boston University. Weimar can do a little bit of everything as a 6-4 post player. The junior is averaging 13.7 points and 11.1 rebounds, with seven double-doubles in nine appearances. She’s a savvy interior scorer who draws contact at a high rate, and then she blocks 2.2 shots per game on defense. Weimar and senior Maren Durant combine to be one of the stingiest interior duos in the state.

4. Dontavia Waggoner, Boston College. A 6-foot slasher, Waggoner averages 3.3 steals per game, which ranks 10th nationally. Her length and superb anticipation allow her to pounce on passing lanes and loose balls. She also leads the Eagles with 12.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, doing most of her scoring as a cutter and finisher. Waggoner did not start for the Eagles as a sophomore after transferring from North Carolina State but is in the midst of a breakout junior season.

3. Sydney Taylor, UMass. One of two Minutewomen on the list, Taylor is putting up 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. She’s a polished bucket-getting guard who is hard to stop when she drives to the basket. Taylor’s strength and straight-line speed make her a force in transition, and she’s also hitting 35.5 percent of her 3-pointers.

2. Harmoni Turner, Harvard. Only four Division 1 players are averaging at least 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game. Turner, a rising star sophomore, makes the cut. The 5-10 guard is the total package as a scorer, dazzling with her craftiness and ability to catch fire beyond the arc. Turner has leveled up as a playmaker and propelled the Crimson to wins in five of their last six games. She’s also nabbed four or more steals six times this season.

1. Sam Breen, UMass. The graduate student forward is the most productive and impactful player on the best squad in the state. Breen is as steady as they come, averaging 17.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists as the reigning Atlantic 10 Player of the Year.

Even her off nights can be historic. Breen just logged an 11-point, 14-rebound, 11-assist triple-double — the second in program history — against St. Bonaventure Saturday despite making only 5 of 13 shots. She’s the engine of a high-powered offense and perhaps the best player in team history.

Honorable mention: Kaylen Banwareesingh (UMass Lowell), McKenzie Forbes (Harvard), Maria Gakdeng (BC), Sydney Johnson (BU), Gemima Motema (Northeastern), Maggie Pina (BU), Destiney Philoxy (UMass), Elena Rodriguez (Harvard).



