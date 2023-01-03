fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox, Rafael Devers avoid arbitration and agree to one-year deal

Updated January 3, 2023, 36 minutes ago
The Red Sox can continue discussions on a long-term contract for third baseman Rafael Devers.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Red Sox have agreed to a one-year deal with third baseman Rafael Devers and have avoided arbitration. A league source confirmed to the Globe that the one-year contract is for $17.5 million.

The news does not mean the two sides are done discussing a long-term extension. The Red Sox have described an extension for Devers as a key goal.

The last four years, Devers has posted a .292/.352/.532 line with 264 extra-base hits (most in the majors), 108 home runs (ninth), and a 131 OPS+ (20th). In 2022, he appeared to be on his way to a career-best campaign offensively and defensively until a hamstring injury sidelined and then hindered him the final two months. Still, he finished with a .295/.358/.521 line and 27 homers.

