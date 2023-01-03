Revolution acquire midfielder Latif Blessing in trade with LAFC

The Revolution have added another piece to the midfield in the form of an MLS Cup winner.

New England acquired midfielder Latif Blessing from Los Angeles FC in exchange for $400,000 in General Allocation Money. The Revolution announcement of the deal also stipulated that “LAFC could receive additional GAM if certain performance metrics are met.”

Blessing, a 26-year-old Ghanian, joined MLS in January 2017 when Sporting Kansas City acquired him via transfer from Liberty Professionals FC of the Ghana Premier League.