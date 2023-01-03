Say this for the flawed Patriots: They keep fighting and don’t give up

“We don’t know what it’s going to be but finding a way to win the game,” said Patriots safety Devin McCourty. “Whether it’s a defensive touchdown, special teams, whether it’s the offense going on an eight-minute drive, whatever it is, it’s that time of year. We got to figure it out and do those things.”

The ultimate paean for the 2022 Patriots is they don’t give up and they don’t give in. We saw that in a near-comeback against Cincinnati, and it was reinforced with a 23-21 must-win victory over the Dolphins Sunday. They’re the Foxborough Find-a-ways.

This edition of the Patriots is lacking in some key areas. You can’t say that football fortitude is one of them. This group deserves praise for pushing past its obvious limitations to push its playoff bid to the final game of the season.

They’ve made it interesting — if not always entertaining. Even while mired in mediocrity, they’ve made every week meaningful. Part of you wants to see them put out of their misery. But like a horror movie villain, they just keep on coming when you think they’ve sustained a mortal blow. There is something admirable, something notable, something worthy of appreciation about that.

The 8-8 Patriots now find themselves in a straightforward situation: win Sunday’s scheduled season finale against their AFC East overlords, the Bills, in Orchard Park, N.Y., and they’re playoff-bound for a second consecutive season. The stakes of that game, however, were put in stark perspective Monday night as the Bills game against the Bengals and the entire NFL world came to a horrible halt to pray for Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin.

The Patriots matchup with Buffalo takes on a somber and sobering tone following the horrifying and heartbreaking collapse of Hamlin in Cincinnati. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field after making a tackle on Tee Higgins. He required CPR before being whisked in an ambulance to nearby University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was in critical condition.

Suddenly, making, missing, or moonwalking into the playoffs as rivals like the Dolphins and Jets fall apart (they meet in Week 18 both as losers of five straight) doesn’t seem that important in the grand scheme of life. The Jets have already been eliminated, but they can help the Patriots’ cause by defeating the Dolphins. That along with a Pittsburgh loss and a Jacksonville win on Saturday against old friend Mike Vrabel and the Titans would allow the Patriots to backpedal into the playoffs if they finished 8-9.

Hamlin’s situation serves as both an eye-welling gut-punch and an upsetting reality check about just how insignificant football is. It’s honestly hard to get pumped up for this Patriots game until we know Hamlin will be OK.

From a sports perspective, as trivial as that feels, the Patriots deserve a salute for working with what they have to reach this point.

This season is really about four F’s for the Patriots.

▪ They’re flawed, struggling offensively to find their footing. So they compensate by scoring eight non-offensive touchdowns, with seven defensively, including four straight games with a defensive score, matching the mark of the Super Bowl champion 2002 Buccaneers.

▪ They’ve been fortunate, extremely fortunate. Teams around them in the playoff hunt have disintegrated or self-destructed. The Raiders sandwiched an improbable win over the Patriots with the mind-numbing blowing of fourth-quarter leads in losses to the Rams and Steelers.

The Patriots have dropped four of six. The two they’ve won have been against teams that lost their starting quarterbacks in-game.

The Cardinals lost Kyler Murray to a torn ACL just three plays in. The Dolphins didn’t have Tua Tagovailoa, who is 4-0 in his career against the Patriots as a starter, because of concussion protocol.

Much was made of New England’s depleted secondary stepping up to the challenge of Miami speedsters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. However, the Dolphins were more decimated by injuries. They were without Tagovailoa and top cornerback Xavien Howard, and down to their third-string left tackle during the game. They were missing starters at both offensive tackle spots, outside linebacker, and strong safety. At one point, Miami was without all five of its first-line defensive backs when safety Jevon Holland went down, but he was able to return.

The Patriots won by beating Tagovailoa’s backup’s backup, Skylar Thompson. He entered after Teddy Bridgewater injured the pinkie on his throwing hand while getting Mac Jonesed trying to tackle Kyle Dugger on his game-changing pick-6 that transformed a 14-10 New England deficit into a 16-14 advantage.

▪ They feast on below-average quarterbacks and borderline starters. That’s how the Patriots have compiled eight wins with a defense tied for the NFL lead in interceptions (18).

The quarterbacks they’ve defeated are Mitchell Trubisky, Jared Goff, Jacoby Brissett, Zach Wilson (twice), Sam Ehlinger, Colt McCoy, and the combo of journeyman Bridgewater and rookie Thompson. Among that far- from-illustrious group, Goff is the only one who is his team’s preferred starter.

▪ They fight to the finish of every game, a testament to their character.

“This is a resilient group,” said longest-tenured Patriot Matthew Slater. “I’ve been a part of a lot of teams here, I cannot tell you how proud I am to be a part of this crew.

“We have been dragged through the mud, kicked, counted out, and we just keep fighting. What more can you ask for? As a leader of this team, all you ask for is guys that come in and compete every week regardless of the circumstances. … That’s the type of football team we have.”

Now the Patriots can finagle their way into the playoffs in the finale of their regular season.

It’s rather remarkable when you consider all the pratfalls and shortcomings the team has dealt with — league-worst futility in the red zone, Mac Jones plateauing under questionable coaching, an inability to defeat upper-echelon QBs, etc.

The Patriots are like a Timex watch: They take a licking, but they keep on ticking.

The time has come to credit them for persevering and giving us a season.

