Why it’s unlikely the Red Sox would deal Triston Casas to the Marlins for starting pitching

The Sox have long seen Casas as a future middle-of-the-order mainstay , a view that limited their interest in Freddie Freeman as a free agent in the 2021-22 offseason and that continues to inform the team’s roster-building now.

But the likelihood of Casas, a South Florida native who was heavily scouted by the Marlins in 2018 before being taken by the Sox in the first round that year, being dealt to Miami for a starter is low.

The Miami Herald reported over the weekend that the Marlins would be open to dealing “a significant player on their roster” — likely one of their talented young starting pitchers — in exchange for young Sox first baseman Triston Casas.

Advertisement

Had the team viewed Casas as a likely chip, it would have held onto Eric Hosmer rather than releasing the veteran — who would have cost the Sox only the big-league minimum salary — last month.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Because the Sox are unlikely to deal Casas, however, it does raise questions about whether Boston and Miami will match up in trade talks. The Sox, after agreeing with free agent Corey Kluber on a one-year deal last week, were open to adding a top-half-of-the-rotation starter via trade.

The Marlins view reigning Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara as untouchable, but beyond him, are open to dealing from a talented group of arms that includes righties Pablo López and Edward Cabrera, as well as lefties Trevor Rogers and Jesús Lazardo.

However, the Marlins are seeking to upgrade their 2023 big league lineup in any deal involving their starters. Casas fits that bill. A prospect such as centerfielder Ceddanne Rafaela, who is expected to open 2023 in Triple A, would not.

The Sox are open to dealing a big league pitcher (potentially including Tanner Houck), but that profile isn’t a great match for Miami’s needs – unless Houck or other Red Sox trade candidates could be dealt elsewhere for a position player.

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.