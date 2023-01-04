Appearances can be quite deceiving in ‘The Capture’

That season was thrilling, and it was also terrifying, as it explored the fact that one of the most historically dependable faculties, sight, is no longer reliable. It’s worth watching. The new season is also thrilling, if looser and more confusing in terms of plotting. This time, the six episodes look at how deepfakery could wreak havoc in the world of electoral politics, if employed by a savvy manipulator.

I finally got a chance to watch season 2 of “The Capture,” which returned to Peacock in November. The first six-episode season of the provocative British suspense series was a favorite of mine in 2020, as it portrayed a murder investigation dogged by deepfakery. The footage made it clear whodunit — CCTV cameras are ubiquitous in London — but it turned out that the footage was doctored in some very sophisticated ways.

Paapa Essiedu stars as security minister Isaac Turner, who, at a number of points, sees himself doing and saying things on TV that he never did or said. His deepfaked doppelganger is promoting the exact opposite of what Turner actually believes, which is, to say the least, frustrating for him. Who is responsible for the trickery? And is it hurting or actually helping Turner with his career? DCI Rachel Carey, played by Holliday Grainger, is on the case one again — but it’s complicated. She is against this kind of deepfakery, but she works for a government department that uses it for its own purposes. Let’s just say she is sneaking around a lot.

It all gets twisted up more than it needs to be, and at moments in the last two episodes I found the logic frustrating. But overall, with its fine performances and tense set pieces, it works well enough. It will keep you on the edge of your seat, both watching closely and not believing anything you see.

