Instead of waiting for their Netflix moment, Boston comics are creating their own specials

Noonan is shooting his own stand-up comedy special. He’s been planning it for more than a year, and hopes it lands at a big streaming service like Netflix or Amazon. That would be a nice payday and career-changing exposure, but Noonan knows his most likely destination is YouTube, an option that might have seemed amateurish four or five years ago but is becoming an increasingly legitimate choice for indie stand-ups.

On a chilly Monday night in November, Will Noonan is strolling the swanky basement stage at Capo in South Boston. He has hosted a Wednesday night stand-up show here for six years, but tonight is different. There is no green room full of comics waiting for their spot on a showcase. Tonight is all about Noonan — five cameras capturing his 45-minute set from every angle.

“I want to see it old-school style,” says Noonan, speaking in a back room at Capo after a second taping. “Forty-five minutes, forty minutes, an hour on a YouTube special or Netflix special. But I think it’ll probably be a mix of a lot of things.”

The mix Noonan is referring to is the release of the special, and then rolling out clips from it on social media. A short clip of the right routine can go viral on TikTok or Instagram and give a comedian a burst of new followers. Noonan says his management wants to see that. “They can cut this up, and I can go 10 months on the . . . clips [on] high-quality film,” he says.

Noonan also has a couple of more famous comedian friends who could give a YouTube special a boost by pointing their followers to it. “We used to rely on networks and stuff to promote us,” he says. “Now you rely on each other a lot.”

Gaining traction with a self-released special is a somewhat recent development, but in 2020 Sam Morill and Mark Normand showed just how successful it can be. Normand’s “Out to Lunch” has garnered 11 million views and Morill’s “Up on the Roof” 1.9 million views. Former Boston comedian Joe List debuted his “I Hate Myself” special on the platform through Comedy Central, and then released “This Year’s Material” himself in May.

Locally, Orlando Baxter released “Live from South High” in May, and Juston McKinney’s “On the Bright Side” came out in September. Several locals, including Baxter, Jim McCue, and Corey Rodrigues, have released specials through Dry Bar Comedy’s YouTube channel, which has more than 2.2 million subscribers.

Rodrigues has recorded three specials in two years — “Un-Triggered” through the Helium Comedy Studios channel in October, plus “You’re Only a Man If You Have This” through Dry Bar and an hour of stand-up shared with Steph Tolev on the Epix network’s “Unprotected Sets,” both in 2020. It wasn’t until he started chopping up clips from the YouTube specials and putting them on TikTok and Instagram that he started to see his work spread around. “Once I started dropping some clips, the response was crazy,” Rodrigues says. “There’s a good amount of people that follow you that haven’t been to a show, or they’ve been to one show, and they get excited.”

Self-promotion is a key part of success. For Baxter, releasing on YouTube has been a mixed bag. His “Live from South High” has almost 31,000 views as of this writing. He says it has opened up opportunities for him, but the special hasn’t popped like he’d hoped. The project was personal to him, shot at the Worcester high school where he was both a student and a teacher, and he realizes now that he rushed to release it before figuring out a marketing strategy.

“I’ve definitely gotten people to view it,” he says. “I think I had other expectations, kind of like this would be the thing that would catapult my career. But I think a lot of that has to do with me not promoting it.”

Orlando Baxter Tres Gatos

Baxter acknowledges that the special could still reach a larger audience if the right clip from it goes viral. The promotional cycle doesn’t run out as it might with a special on a larger platform. One clip from “South High” about his experiences as a teacher garnered 1.8 million views on TikTok. Baxter owns the material and can decide what happens with it next, to keep pushing it or move on to the next project.

“I’m in control of it with YouTube,” he says. “I’m proud of this special. It’s just a matter of, I just want to see what happens. The whole goal now is to do another special and have another special out there.”

Stand-up comedy specials used to be rare. When HBO started producing them in the mid-’70s, they were the domain of big-name comics like Robert Klein, who got the ball rolling in 1975, and George Carlin. Showtime and other networks added stand-up specials to their programming, and the format got a boost in the ‘90s when Comedy Central had a full day of programming to fill. Landing a special was a mark that a comic had made it.

That landscape has changed with the advent of streaming. There is still some prestige for big-name comics releasing specials on Netflix and Amazon, but for the rank-and-file, the impact has been diluted by the sheer number of specials. On New Year’s Day alone in 2019, Netflix released 47 new stand-up specials. More streaming platforms such as Peacock are getting into the act, as are a number of platforms available through Roku.

One company taking advantage of the new landscape is 800 Pound Gorilla Media, which produces and distributes audio and video media. It released more than 50 stand-up specials on YouTube in 2022, and Gorilla cofounder Ryan Bitzer sees the service as a great tool for comedians to gain followers and increase their earning potential on the road.

“It’s not our only strategy,” says Bitzer. “But for certain specials, it makes a lot of sense, right? When a comic comes to us and says, ‘Hey, I really want eyeballs on my project, I want new fans, I’m going to see that down the line with touring, and all the other things I have.’ YouTube is a great route for that.”

A stand-up comedy special may no longer be a sign that a comedian has made it to the top, but rather a vehicle to help him or her get there. Even so, to Noonan there is a personal value, too. Aside from how the special could help him professionally, he wanted to capture a moment in his career and do it at Capo, his comedy home.

“I want to be able to show this to my kids someday,” he says, “and be like, “OK, you know what I did? Like, right before you were born?’ And hopefully I’m still doing it.”

Nick A. Zaino III can be reached at nick@nickzaino.com.