Son Rompe Pera give Mexican marimba music a punk edge

“I got to be a little embarrassed about it. It wasn’t cool that I couldn’t play a punk show because I had to play the marimba for five hours with my dad,” Kacho Gama says.

When Kacho Gama and his brother, Mongo, were teenagers they would groan when their father, Batuco, would announce that they had to don traditional Mexican outfits and play the marimba at a wedding. While Batuco started his musical career as a drummer, he learned the marimba to please audiences in Naucalpan de Juárez, a city just west of Mexico City where the family still lives. His kids were more interested in punk, ska, and psychobilly than cumbias — a folk-based music played in most Latin America countries.

Batuco told his rocker sons that their future was in the marimba — and it turns out he was right. Kacho, Mongo, and their percussionist brother Kilos now tour the world as Son Rompe Pera, a band that looks and sounds like what might happen if the Misfits added a marimba and played Mexican folk music.

Son Rompe Pera played a rousing set at Boston University’s 2022 Global Music Festival. They return to the area on Jan. 12 for a Global Arts Live presentation at the Crystal Ballroom in the Somerville Theatre. Also on the dance party bill is Colombia’s Meridian Brothers, another group with a fondness for cumbias.

The genesis of the band’s current iteration came when Los Angeles-based agent Tim Bisig was on vacation and walked through a Mexico City flea market. “There was this older guy playing the marimba, and I stopped to take a picture,” says Bisig on a Zoom conference call with Kacho Gama. “After he was done, this group of punk kids were standing behind me. They pushed two of the kids towards the marimba while taunting them. I was wondering if they were going to break the instrument or beat the players up. Instead they took the sticks and played the marimba completely differently than anything I’d ever seen before.”

Bisig introduced the family to Aldo “Macha” Asenjo, the lead singer of Chico Trujillo, the Chilean band that has long fused Latin rhythms with an alternative perspective. Several years of on- and off-again collaborations began. “When we went to Chile we realized we had something we didn’t even know we had,” says Gama. “We found out that we were artists, not just musicians. We thought that the marimba was just something that we did, and we hadn’t understood what we had inside of us.”

Son Rompe Pera, shown playing a show at Bombyx in Florence in 2022, with the marimba at center stage. Julian Parker-Burns

In 2020, Son Rompe Pera released their debut LP, “Batuco,” named for their father, who had passed away. The three brothers are now joined in the band by drummer Richi López and bassist Raul Albarrán. “Batuco” was largely made up of traditional Mexican cumbias. In a nod to Mexico’s large ska scene, the album also includes a cover of “Mi Vida Sin Tu Amor,” a song that early Cuba-born Jamaican music pioneer Laurel Aitken had recorded in Spanish on a late-career collaboration with Spain’s Los Skarlatines.

The group will soon release its follow-up effort, which will be nearly all originals. One song, “Cumbia is the New Punk,” reflects the slogan on the band’s T-shirts. Yet for all the punk and surf undertones, traditional cumbia is never far from the surface.

“You’ll hear on the next record a bit more punk music, but in general it’s more of an attitude and a feeling,” explains Gama. “We use the word punk because we don’t do things the right way, we mix genres that we’re not supposed to mix. When we take old songs, we play them with a punk attitude.”

The Gama brothers have invited their dad’s old bandmates to their concerts. “When we walk around the neighborhood, we see that people who used to not talk to us say ‘hi,’ ” says Gama.

Part of each Son Rompe Pera show finds Kacho and Mongo playing a single marimba at the same time, something Kacho claims isn’t that difficult. The bigger challenge may be for tour manager Bisig, who is charged with making sure that the mammoth instrument gets delivered at baggage claim. “It travels in five cases,” he says, “and if one of them doesn’t show up, there’s no concert.”

SON ROMPE PERA

With the Meridian Brothers. Presented by Global Arts Live. At the Crystal Ballroom, Somerville Theatre, Somerville. Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. $28-$35. www.globalartslive.org