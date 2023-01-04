2023 brings more jobs cuts for Mass. tech workers

Both companies sell customer relationship management software and experienced a sales lift at the start of the pandemic that has now faded amid higher interest rates and the slowing economy. The cuts follow similar moves last year by tech companies of all sizes, including Amazon, Wayfair, and Everbridge.

Cambridge-based software company Pegasystems said Tuesday that it was laying off 4 percent of its workforce. And San Francisco-based software company Salesforce, which has significant offices in Burlington and Cambridge, said Wednesday morning that it will cut 10 percent of its employees.

The start of the new year brought more bad news for workers at local tech companies.

Shares of Pegasystems, which have lost 68 percent over the past year, gained 1 percent in morning trading on Wednesday. Shares of Salesforce, down 44 percent over the past year, gained 3 percent.

Cuts at Pega will come from the company’s “go-to-market” team, which develops and sells new products. “These are some of the most difficult decisions to make but are needed for us to succeed in the short and long term,” chief executive Alan Trefler wrote in an email to staff that was included in a securities filing. “Our investment has outpaced our growth,” he added.

The cuts amount to about 250 people in total at Pega.

Salesforce will cut about 8,000 jobs worldwide and close some offices. The company declined to comment about the impact in Massachusetts.

“As our revenue accelerated through the pandemic, we hired too many people leading into this economic downturn we’re now facing, and I take responsibility for that,” chief executive Marc Benioff wrote in an email to employees that was included in a securities filing.

California-based Salesforce acquired Demandware in Burlington for $3 billion in 2016.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.