GE spinoff has a good first day

The first of the two phases in General Electric’s breakup took effect on Wednesday when shares in GE’s former health care group started trading separately on the Nasdaq exchange. Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies rose 8.02 percent to close the day at $60.49 a share. The Chicago-based health care company, which primarily makes and services imaging and diagnostics equipment, was separated from its namesake parent via a tax-free spinoff in which GE shareholders received one share in GE HealthCare for every three GE shares that they own. Boston-based GE will hold onto about 20 percent of GE HealthCare’s shares, and GE chief executive Larry Culp will be the nonexecutive chairman of GE HealthCare’s board. The second phase of GE’s breakup will take place a year from now, when GE’s energy businesses are separated in a similar tax-free spinoff under the corporate umbrella of GE Vernova, leaving GE Aerospace as the only operating business left under the original GE. Both GE HealthCare and GE Vernova will use the GE brand name and logo through licensing agreements. GE HealthCare, led by chief executive Peter Arduini, employs about 51,000 people and generated about $17.6 billion in revenue in 2021. Other big GE HealthCare shareholders, with stakes of 4 to 6 percent each, include: T. Rowe Price, Vanguard Group, BlackRock, and Fidelity Investments. — JON CHESTO

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

TECH

Advertisement

Salesforce to lay off about 10 percent of workers

Salesforce is laying off about 10 percent of its workforce, more than 7,350 employees, in the latest round of job cuts in the tech industry as corporations cut back on software and other spending. The San Francisco cloud computing software company will also be closing some offices, according to a regulatory filing Wednesday. “The environment remains challenging and our customers are taking a more measured approach to their purchasing decisions,” said chief executive Marc Benioff in a letter to employees. “With this in mind, we’ve made the very difficult decision to reduce our workforce by about 10%, mostly over the coming weeks.” Benioff, who cofounded Salesforce in 1999, recently became the sole chief executive after Bret Taylor resigned as co-CEO and vice chairman in November. Benioff said employees being released will receive nearly five months of pay, health insurance, career resources, and other benefits. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Inflation appears to be easing in euro zone

French inflation unexpectedly slowed in December, adding to signs of easing price pressure throughout the euro area. With slower energy and services inflation, consumer prices rose 6.7 percent from a year earlier after record increases of 7.1 percent in October and November. Inflation in Germany also slowed more than anticipated last month, according to figures released on Tuesday, and data on Friday for the entire euro area is expected to show another slowdown to 9.5 percent from 10.1 percent previously. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

"The Lion King" marquis at the Minskoff Theatre, on Sept. 14, 2021. Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

THEATER

Popular musicals are Broadway’s big moneymakers

It was feast or famine at the Broadway box office as 2022 wound down, with eye-popping revenue for popular shows — including a staggering new Broadway record for “The Lion King” — not lifting all strugglers. Twenty-one of the 33 shows available broke the $1 million mark for the week ending Sunday, and “The Lion King” made history with the biggest haul ever — an astonishing $4,315,264 over nine performances for a 25-year-old show with no stars. “The Music Man” was close behind with two high-wattage stars in Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman — $3,971,531 over nine shows — followed by “Wicked” with $3,152,679. The top average ticket price went to “The Music Man” with $285.80, just about a dollar more than “The Lion King.” However, the usual bump was barely evident for “Topdog/Underdog,” with just $345,567 over eight shows, and “Ohio State Murders” pulling in just $311,893 to a half-empty theater over nine performances despite the presence of six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald. A revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy “Between Riverside and Crazy” starring the rapper Common pulled in just $260,085. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

LABOR MARKET

Job openings were still high in November

US job openings remained elevated in November, highlighting how a resilient labor market is likely to keep the Federal Reserve tilted toward more restrictive policy in the months ahead. The number of available positions ticked down to 10.46 million from 10.51 million a month earlier, the Labor Department’sJob Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, showed Wednesday. The figure was higher than all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The figures point to a still-tight jobs market where employers’ demand for workers far outstrips supply. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Coinbase fined for not doing ample background checks on customers

Coinbase, a publicly traded cryptocurrency trading exchange based in the United States, agreed to pay a $50 million fine after financial regulators found that it let customers open accounts without conducting sufficient background checks, in violation of anti-money-laundering laws. The settlement with the New York State Department of Financial Services, announced Wednesday, will also require Coinbase to invest $50 million to bolster its compliance program, which is supposed to prevent drug traffickers, sellers of child pornography, and other potential lawbreakers from opening accounts with the exchange. — NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

A demonstrator stages a protest outside a station in London, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Kin Cheung/Associated Press

INTERNATIONAL

Rail workers union and government to meet following strike

One of the UK’s biggest unions accused the government of waiting until after this week’s crippling rail strikes before resuming talks over pay and working conditions. Mick Lynch, the RMT’s general secretary, said negotiations with the Department for Transport, Network Rail Ltd., and train companies would resume on Monday Jan. 9. “We could have met this week or we could have met last week during Christmas, but they decided to wait for the strikes,” Lynch said from a picket line outside Euston station in London. He was speaking on the second of five days of train strikes, four of which are being conducted by the RMT. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

London firm hit with record fine for unauthorized investments

H2O Asset Management was fined a record 75 million euros ($79 million) in France over accusations the London-based fund harmed investors by making unauthorized investments in illiquid securities owned by controversial German financier Lars Windhorst. The enforcement committee of France’s Autorité des Marchés Financiers criticized H2O’s “deliberate choice” to select illiquid investments for its suite of funds “in breach of many rules,” ultimately compromising investors’ ability to exit at any time. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

COOKWARE

Panasonic will no longer make its rice cookers in Japan

Despite being the birthplace of the humble rice cooker, a decline in appetites for the grain and cost savings to be found elsewhere are prompting Panasonic to end production in Japan. Instead, the Osaka-based manufacturer will transfer production to the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou by June 2023, according to media reports. The move by Panasonic, which has made its popular rice cookers in its home country since 1956, symbolizes a shift underway in a country that once led the development of a device now ubiquitous throughout Asia. But Japan’s shrinking and aging population and changing lifestyle habits among the young have seen rice consumption more than halve since the mid-1960s. — BLOOMBERG NEWS