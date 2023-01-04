Meta’s ad practices ruled illegal under EU law

The ruling is one of the most consequential judgments since the 27-nation bloc, home to roughly 450 million people, enacted a landmark data-privacy law aimed at restricting the ability of Facebook and other companies from collecting information about users without their prior consent. The law took effect in 2018.

The decision, including a fine of 390 million euros ($414 million), has the potential to require Meta to make costly changes to its advertising-based business in the EU, one of its largest markets.

LONDON — Meta suffered a major defeat Wednesday that could severely undercut its Facebook and Instagram advertising business after European Union regulators found it had illegally forced users to effectively accept personalized ads.

The case hinges on how Meta receives legal permission from users to collect their data for personalized advertising. The company includes language in its terms of service agreement, the very lengthy statement that users must accept before accessing services like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, that effectively means users must allow their data to be used for personalized ads or stop using Meta’s social media services altogether.

Ireland’s data privacy board, which serves as Meta’s main regulator in the EU because the company’s European headquarters are in Dublin, said EU authorities determined that placing the legal consent within the terms of service essentially forced users to accept personalized ads, violating the European law known as the General Data Protection Regulation.

Meta has three months to outline how it will comply with the ruling. The decision does not specify what the company must do, but it could result in Meta allowing users to choose whether they want their data used for such targeted promotions.

If a large number of users choose not to share their data, it would cut off one of the most valuable parts of Meta’s business. Information about a user’s digital history — such as what videos on Instagram prompt a person to stop scrolling, or what types of links a person clicks when browsing their Facebook feeds — is used by marketers to get ads in front of people who are the most likely to buy. The practices helped Meta generate $118 billion in revenue in 2021.

The judgment puts 5 percent to 7 percent of Meta’s overall advertising revenue at risk, according to Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities. “This could be a major gut punch,” he said.

The penalty contrasts with regulations in the United States, where there is no federal data privacy law and only a few states such as California have taken steps to create rules similar to those in the EU. But any changes that Meta makes as a result of the ruling could affect users in the United States. Many tech companies apply EU rules globally because that is easier to implement than limiting them to Europe.

The EU judgment is the latest business headwind facing Meta, which was already grappling with a major drop in advertising revenue because of a change made by Apple in 2021 that gave iPhone users the ability to choose whether advertisers could track them. Meta said last year that Apple’s changes would cost it about $10 billion in 2022, with consumer surveys suggesting that a clear majority of users have blocked tracking.

Meta’s struggles come as it is attempting to diversify its business from social media to the virtual reality world known as the metaverse. The company’s stock price has plummeted more than 60 percent in the past year, and it has laid off thousands of employees.

Advertisement

Wednesday’s announcement relates to two complaints filed against Meta in 2018. Meta said it will appeal the decision, setting up what could be a prolonged legal fight that will test the power of the GDPR and how aggressively regulators use the law to force companies to change their business practices.

“We strongly believe our approach respects GDPR, and we’re therefore disappointed by these decisions,” Facebook said in a statement.

The result was hailed by privacy groups as a long-overdue response to companies gobbling up as much data as possible about people online in order to deliver personalized ads. But the more than four years it took to reach a decision was also seen by critics as a sign that enforcement of the GDPR is weak and slow.