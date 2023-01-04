I moved out of his house. Do I leave all my stuff behind?

He’s definitely got some narcissistic tendencies and a problem with jealousy. I set a boundary with him about that, and he broke up with me — then immediately changed his mind. He’s done this at least a dozen times, and I get bored with his tantrums. We didn’t live together for a long time, so it was easy to go home or to ask him to leave.

Q. I’ve been dating this guy for just over five years. Know that I’m a serial dater. In my 50-plus years I’ve had dozens of relationships, short and long. So has the man I’ve been dating.

Advertisement

We’d go long periods without an issue and then something would blow it all up. For example, on a vacation with his teenage child, she accidentally locked the keys in our rental vehicle. This man had a full-blown tantrum, insulting his child and referring to previous issues that had nothing to do with the current situation.

I sold my home and, against my better judgment, moved myself and my stuff into his home, but he and I have had so many fights in the past two months that I finally just packed a bag and moved into a hotel with my dog until I can find a place to buy or rent (I wanted to downsize from my large home anyway, so I have no regrets about that).

My stuff is still in his place, but I’m inclined to just leave it behind. I’m very excited to start a new chapter and I wish I could do this without causing a blowup. Any advice for someone like me in this situation?

— Leave it Behind

A. It sounds like you’ve made your decision. Good for you. You’re going to end the relationship, which shouldn’t be a surprise to him at this point. You’re already in a hotel.

Advertisement

Your letter seems to be about how to end the relationship, and whether you should leave your belongings behind. Don’t abandon your things to avoid conflict. You can have a phone conversation with him about your intentions (breaking up, etc.). If he has a tantrum, you can end the call and send a follow-up e-mail with specifics for what happens next.

If he can handle basic communication, you can figure out a time to stop by to get your things when he won’t be there. You can also send movers to pick things up. There’s a website called Onward (disclosure: I have not used it) that was created to organize breakups — to get people’s stuff out of former residences, and to help them find storage and new housing. Really, I imagine that most moving companies have figured out how to take things away without causing conflict.

That’s my advice. Make it clear that this is over, get your stuff, and put it in storage as you figure out what’s next. You’re excited to move on. Let it happen.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND

He’s broken up with you and then recanted “at least a dozen times” and you took him back each time? Here’s hoping this breakup sticks. Look to family/friends to give you support. DANGLEPARTICIPLE

Your comment about being a serial dater in your 50s made me pause. Perhaps do some reflection on why this is your pattern . . . to avoid making the same mistakes. PENSEUSE

Advertisement

If you don’t need the stuff, leave it there. FREEADVICEFORYOU

Find the new season of the Love Letters podcast at loveletters.show. Send your relationship quandaries and questions to loveletters@globe.com. Columns and responses are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.



