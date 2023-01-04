$46m federal earmark to fund new R.I. Air National Guard headquarters at Quonset

“It’s a big deal for Rhode Island to have this unit based here and I am grateful to our Airmen and women for their dedicated service,” Reed said in a written statement announcing the earmark, which he said he secured as a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense.

The headquarters will replace a facility that was originally built in 1941 and now has a leaky roof, unreliable HVAC system, and hazards like lead paint and asbestos, Reed’s office said.

PROVIDENCE — A $46 million federal earmark will fund a new headquarters for the Rhode Island Air National Guard’s 143d Airlift Wing at the Quonset Air National Guard Base, US Senator Jack Reed said Wednesday.

The funding for the new facility — which will have a more efficient footprint compared to the current one, at 43,550 square feet compared with 71,302 — was part of a $1.7 trillion spending bill that Congress passed. President Biden signed it in late December.

According to Reed’s office, the Rhode Island Air National Guard employs around 1,120 military and civilian workers. That includes pilots, maintenance, operation and support for airlift operations for eight C-130J Super Hercules military aircraft that the 143d Airlift Wing deploys. The aircraft can, according to the unit’s website, operate from rough, dirt strips, serving as the “prime transport for air dropping troops and equipment into hostile areas.”

The new facility will also be a boost for the unit’s cyber defense missions and assignments from the U.S. or state governments, Reed’s office said. When they’re not under federal control, Air Guard units can respond to natural disasters, search and rescue operations, or support civil defense.

The new facility will have 75 to 80 full-time people, and will include medical and dining facilities, Reed’s office said. The medical group is now in a leased facility in North Kingstown.

The Quonset Air Base, just over 105 acres in North Kingstown, serves the Air and Army national guards. The larger area around Quonset Point is home to a port specializing in automobiles and a business park.

