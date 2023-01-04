Body recovered from Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester

A body was recovered from Lake Quinsigamond Tuesday afternoon by divers from the Worcester Fire Department after a search that lasted more than four hours, officials said.

The dive was initiated by the Worcester Fire Department after receiving a call for a missing person at 10:11 a.m. Tuesday. After an extensive search the body was recovered at 2:21 p.m., Worcester fire officials said in a statement.

The dive operation was conducted with the help of the Worcester Police Department, Shrewsbury Police Department, Worcester EMS, Shrewsbury Fire Department, Massachusetts Environmental Police, State Police, and the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, officials said.