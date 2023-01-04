Boston Public Schools teacher injured breaking up fight outside Mattapan school

The teacher was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life threatening, Boyle said.

The teacher, who was not identified, was “struck and kicked several times”, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the chief spokesman for Boston police.

A Boston Public Schools teacher was injured Wednesday while breaking up a fight outside a Mattapan school involving several female students, according to Boston police.

A student was also injured in the fight and taken to a hospital, he said.

Their conditions were not known Wednesday evening.

Police responded at 3:28 p.m. for a report of a fight at the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School on Outlook Road, according to Boyle.

No arrests have been made, and the incident is under investigation.

Boston Public Schools issued a statement denouncing the violence and reiterating its commitment to school safety.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by this news. All Boston Public Schools community members deserve to feel safe and free from bullying and violence. Nothing is more important than the safety of our children and staff and providing our young people with a learning environment that makes them feel physically and emotionally safe, respected, and academically challenged,” the statement said. “We are committed to ensuring that all students have access to the social-emotional support they need, and we are grateful to the school staff, BPS Safety Services, and the Boston Police for their quick response. We will not tolerate any forms of violence or aggression within our community. This incident is still under investigation, and to protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of those involved, we cannot comment further.”









