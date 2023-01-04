Cambridge police officer fatally shoots man allegedly armed with machete, authorities say

A Cambridge police officer shot and killed a man who was allegedly carrying a machete Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Officers responded to the area of Chestnut and Sidney Street for a report of a man “armed with a machete and in apparent distress,” the Cambridge Police Department said in a tweet posted at 1:46 p.m.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the officer firing their weapon.
The victim was given medical aid at the scene before he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow said in a statement.
Units are in the area of Chestnut and Sidney Street following a response to a male who was reportedly armed with a machete in apparent distress. The male has been transported to a local hospital with injuries. Expect traffic delays in the area as an investigation remains ongoing. pic.twitter.com/m631UVBeDO— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) January 4, 2023
No further information was immediately available. The shooting is under investigation by Ryan’s office, the statement said.
This breaking news story will be updated.
