Cambridge police officer fatally shoots man allegedly armed with machete, authorities say

It was not immediately clear what led up to the officer firing their weapon.

Officers responded to the area of Chestnut and Sidney Street for a report of a man “armed with a machete and in apparent distress,” the Cambridge Police Department said in a tweet posted at 1:46 p.m.

A Cambridge police officer shot and killed a man who was allegedly carrying a machete Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The victim was given medical aid at the scene before he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow said in a statement.

No further information was immediately available. The shooting is under investigation by Ryan’s office, the statement said.

