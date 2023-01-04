Connecticut youth ice hockey coach fired for pulling down player on opposing team during game in New Hampshire

Video footage of the game clearly shows the coach on the South Windsor bench reaching over the boards and grabbing a St. Nicks player by the jersey, causing the player to lose his footing and fall down to the ice.

It happened on the afternoon of Dec. 31 at a tournament game between a team from South Windsor, Conn., and a team from Massachusetts called St. Nicks who wore red uniforms that looked like Santa Claus suits. Both teams were comprised of players who are 13 to 14 years old.

A Connecticut youth ice hockey coach has been fired for grabbing a player from an opposing team and making him fall to the ice during a game in Hooksett, N.H. on Saturday, hockey officials said.

The South Windsor Youth Hockey Association has since issued an apology for the incident and announced that the coach had been terminated.

Tama Parsons, one of the coaches of the St. Nicks team, said because of the way the teams’ benches are configured in the rink, she couldn’t see it when it happened but was appalled when she found out. And when she saw the video, she was “disgusted.”

“It was nuts,” she said. “It was crazy.”

Parsons said it was close to the end of the game, with only a few seconds left, and her team was winning by a wide margin.

“I didn’t see it happen at first. I heard what I thought was hit. I thought it was a big hit.”

But when she saw the reaction from fans in the stands, she knew it wasn’t a typical body check.

“I saw parents flipping out,” she said.

Parsons said the St. Nicks player who fell got up from the ice and skated over to her team and said, “that was their coach.”

“I think he was in disbelief” about what had just happened, she said.

Parsons said she doesn’t understand why anyone would reach out and grab a player like that.

“I mean, you’re grown man,” she said.

Gabe Hathorn, president of the South Windsor Youth Hockey Association, released the following statement on behalf of the youth hockey organization:

“This past weekend there was an unfortunate incident involving a South Windsor coach at an out of state tournament,” the statement said. “The coach reached out onto the ice and grabbed an opposing player as he skated by and pulled him down to the ice. On behalf of South Windsor Youth Hockey Association, I would like to apologize to the affected player, his parents, coaches, teammates, and spectators as this type of action is not indicative of our organization and what we strive to be. We strongly oppose and are offended by this type of action and as a result, the coach was terminated and forbidden from coaching in any and all South Windsor Youth Hockey Association events. This coach did complete the yearly certified USA Hockey training, including Safe Sport and a background check. Our governing body, CT Hockey Conference (CHC) is conducting a thorough investigation into this matter, which the board thoroughly supports and they will have our full cooperation.”

Parsons said she doesn’t blame the South Windsor Youth Hockey Association for the actions of this single coach. She said parents and players on the other team were apologetic and embarrassed by what happened.

Parsons is just glad no one was hurt.

“It could have been a lot worse,” she said.