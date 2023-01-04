Governor-elect Maura Healey names Harvard CTO Jason Snyder as state’s next technology chief

One day before she’s sworn into the state’s top job, Governor-elect Maura Healey has tapped Harvard Chief Technology Officer Jason Snyder to serve as the Cabinet Secretary and Commonwealth’s Chief Information Officer, overseeing the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security. Snyder is Healey’s sixth Cabinet pick as she works to fill senior executive branch positions ahead of her Thursday inauguration.

According to sources familiar with the hire, Snyder will succeed Curtis M. Wood in the role in the office, which outgoing Governor Charlie Baker created in 2017.

According to his LinkedIn, Snyder has served in various role at Harvard since 2013. Before then, he had served as the Chief Technology Officer for the state from 2006 to 2013.