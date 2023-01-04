fb-pixel Skip to main content

Governor-elect Maura Healey names Harvard CTO Jason Snyder as state’s next technology chief

By Samantha J. Gross Globe Staff,Updated January 4, 2023, 14 minutes ago
Governor-elect Maura Healey visited the Massachusetts State House for an interview with The Boston Globe last month.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

One day before she’s sworn into the state’s top job, Governor-elect Maura Healey has tapped Harvard Chief Technology Officer Jason Snyder to serve as the Cabinet Secretary and Commonwealth’s Chief Information Officer, overseeing the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security. Snyder is Healey’s sixth Cabinet pick as she works to fill senior executive branch positions ahead of her Thursday inauguration.

According to sources familiar with the hire, Snyder will succeed Curtis M. Wood in the role in the office, which outgoing Governor Charlie Baker created in 2017.

According to his LinkedIn, Snyder has served in various role at Harvard since 2013. Before then, he had served as the Chief Technology Officer for the state from 2006 to 2013.

Advertisement

Synder worked as a consultant for CSC prior to his work in the public sector.

He has a bachelor’s degrees in economics and computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

While Healey has made some key cabinet picks, she has still not yet picked cabinet-level secretaries to lead on labor and workforce, housing, health and human services, and public safety, among others.

This breaking news story will be updated.


Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video