Juveniles smash MBTA train windows with a hammer Monday, police say

Two juveniles smashed train windows with a hammer Tuesday night at the Downtown Crossing T stop and fled the scene, according to MBTA Transit Police.

The agency confirmed the brazen vandalism via Twitter.

“1/3 at 7PM TPD offs responded to #MBTA Downtown xing for shots fired call,” the T cops tweeted Wednesday morning. “Upon arrival officers determined 2 juvenile males using a hammer were smashing the train window. SP’s fled. The matter is under investigation.”