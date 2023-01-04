fb-pixel Skip to main content

Juveniles smash MBTA train windows with a hammer Monday, police say

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated January 4, 2023, 1 hour ago

Two juveniles smashed train windows with a hammer Tuesday night at the Downtown Crossing T stop and fled the scene, according to MBTA Transit Police.

The agency confirmed the brazen vandalism via Twitter.

“1/3 at 7PM TPD offs responded to #MBTA Downtown xing for shots fired call,” the T cops tweeted Wednesday morning. “Upon arrival officers determined 2 juvenile males using a hammer were smashing the train window. SP’s fled. The matter is under investigation.”

The window damage caused delays in service, authorities said. No arrests have been made.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video