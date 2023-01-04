Juveniles smash MBTA train windows with a hammer Monday, police say

Two juveniles smashed train windows with a hammer Tuesday night at the Downtown Crossing T stop and fled the scene, according to MBTA Transit Police.
The agency confirmed the brazen vandalism via Twitter.
“1/3 at 7PM TPD offs responded to #MBTA Downtown xing for shots fired call,” the T cops tweeted Wednesday morning. “Upon arrival officers determined 2 juvenile males using a hammer were smashing the train window. SP’s fled. The matter is under investigation.”
1/3 at 7PM TPD offs responded to #MBTA Downtown xing for shots fired call. Upon arrival officers determined 2 juvenile males using a hammer were smashing the train window. SP's fled. The matter is under investigation. This act ='s delays in service. pic.twitter.com/Fg6wYpnNWj— MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 4, 2023
The window damage caused delays in service, authorities said. No arrests have been made.
