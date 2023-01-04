House begins voting for the fourth time for House speaker

It was the first time in 100 years that a nominee for House speaker could not take the gavel on the first vote, but McCarthy appeared undeterred.

House Republicans opened the second day of the new Congress with no apparent off-ramp from the political chaos as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy vows to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new majority into tumult.

January 4, 2023

House begins voting for fourth time. Watch it live. — 12:30 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

The House has started voting for the fourth time for House speaker. Watch the vote live.

McCarthy, Jeffries, Donalds nominated for House speaker — 12:28 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Republican Representative Mike Gallagher nominated Kevin McCarthy for House speaker. Democratic Representative Pete Aguilar nominated Hakeem Jeffries. And Republican Representative Chip Roy nominated Republican Byron Donalds.

The McCarthy ally quickly re-nominated him for the job with a rousing speech designed to peel off detractors.

“Sure, it looks messy,” said Gallagher, of Wisconsin. But he said there was no place he’d rather be than in the new House GOP majority. “The American people are in charge,” he said.

McCarthy himself entered the chamber saying, “We’ll have another vote.”

House gavels in for second day of speaker vote — 12:10 p.m.

By the Associated Press

The House gaveled in at noon Wednesday, and McCarthy’s allies quickly asked for a quorum count, to buy time as lawmakers-elect made their way to the chamber floor.

House Republicans’ inability to unify behind speaker candidate is ‘embarrassing,’ President Biden says — 11:45 a.m.

By the Associated Press

President Joe Biden said House Republicans’ inability to unify behind a speaker candidate, which has prevented the chamber from beginning its legislative business, was “embarrassing” and “not a good look” for the country.

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday before traveling to Kentucky for an event to highlight last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Biden said of Republicans, “I hope they get their act together.” Biden said that “the rest of the world is looking” at the chaotic scenes on the House floor but that his focus was on “getting things done.”

Kevin McCarthy scrounges for votes as GOP fight over speaker enters its second day — 11:30 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The House will try again on Wednesday after Tuesday’s stalemate essentially forced all other business to a standstill, waiting on Republicans to elect a speaker.

“Today, is that the day I wanted to have? No,” McCarthy told reporters late Tuesday at the Capitol after a series of closed-door meetings. Asked if he would drop out, McCarthy said, “It’s not going to happen.”

