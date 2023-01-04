Mail carrier allegedly robbed at gunpoint in Peabody

A man allegedly approached the carrier from behind, while they were delivering mail on Veterans Memorial Drive, Peabody police said in a statement.

A mail carrier in Peabodywas allegedly robbed at gunpoint Wednesday shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to police.

The suspect allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded keys to the postal boxes, police said.

He fled the scene in a gray Honda, the statement said.

Neither the alleged victim or the suspect were identified.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his twenties, approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall with a skinny build, police said.

Advertisement

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Peabody police detective Mathew Mason at 978-538-6369 or detective Andrew Greenberg at 978-538-6313.

The alleged theft comes amid a rise in reported mail thefts across Massachusetts and an attack on a mail carrier in Melrose. Two Somerville teenagers were arrested for allegedly attacking the Melrose carrier, the Globe reported.













Claire Law can be reached at claire.lae@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.