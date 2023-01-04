Maine teenager charged with attacking NYPD police officers allegedly wanted to ‘kill an officer in uniform,’ court records say

Bickford, who’s charged with multiple crimes including three counts of attempted murder in the first degree, was slated for arraignment Wednesday in a New York City courtroom. Arraignment results weren’t immediately available.

The information was contained in a two-page affidavit in the case against Trevor Bickford, 19, of Wells, Maine.

The Maine teenager who allegedly attacked three NYPD officers in Manhattan with a machete on New Year’s Eve told investigators he wanted to kill an officer in uniform, court records indicate.

NYPD Detective Kim Strafella of the Joint Terrorist Task Force wrote in the legal filing that she interviewed Bickford after the attack, which occurred near Times Square and which left one officer with head lacerations and skull fractures. Two additional officers suffered head lacerations, and one of them was concussed, according to the filing.

Advertisement

One of the officers shot Bickford in the shoulder.

“Deponent further states she interviewed defendant and defendant stated (in substance): I WANTED TO KILL AN OFFICER IN UNIFORM,” Stafella wrote in the filing, which the Portland Press Herald reported on previously. “ ‘I SAW THE OFFICER AND WAITED UNTIL HE WAS ALONE. I SAID ALLAUH AKBAR. I WALKED UP AND HIT HIM OVER THE HEAD WITH A KUKRI. I CHARGED ANOTHER OFFICER BUT DROPPED THE KNIFE AND I TRIED TO GET THE POLICE OFFICER’S GUN BUT COULDN’T.’”

It wasn’t immediately clear if Bickford had retained counsel.

The New York Times reported this week that Bickford wrote a farewell letter to his family before the attack that authorities found on him afterward. Bickford recently converted to Islam, the Times reported, and was angered by the persecution of Muslims and had decided to go overseas to fight.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Advertisement

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.