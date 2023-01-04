Man sought for questioning in shooting of woman, 60, on MBTA bus identified, cops say

Authorities have identified the man wanted for questioning in the Dec. 30 shooting of a 60-year-old woman on a T bus in South Boston, according to MBTA Transit Police.

The T police confirmed via Twitter on Dec. 31 that the man had been identified. Asked Tuesday if the man’s believed to be a suspect in the shooting or merely a witness, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said only that the case remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made.