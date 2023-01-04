Man sought for questioning in shooting of woman, 60, on MBTA bus identified, cops say

Authorities have identified the man wanted for questioning in the Dec. 30 shooting of a 60-year-old woman on a T bus in South Boston, according to MBTA Transit Police.
The T police confirmed via Twitter on Dec. 31 that the man had been identified. Asked Tuesday if the man’s believed to be a suspect in the shooting or merely a witness, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said only that the case remains under investigation.
No arrests have been made.
Sullivan said last week that the shooting may have been accidental, and that the woman suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen.
Officers responded about 5:25 p.m. on Dec. 30 to a bus outside Andrew Station and arrived to find the wounded woman, according to Sullivan.
The woman was conscious and alert when she was taken to a local hospital, and her injury was not considered life-threatening, police have said.
Authorities haven’t named the injured woman. Her condition wasn’t immediately available Wednesday morning.
