More rain on its way with a chill to follow

It looked earlier in the week as if that storm would pull mild air into Southern New England and we could see 60-degree weather today. However, along the warm front a little wave of low pressure will develop and basically stop that mild air in its tracks. This means that local temperatures, while certainly above average, will not be as anomalous as they potentially could have been.

It’s another abnormally mild January day with temperatures staying above freezing Tuesday night and getting into the 40s on Wednesday. More unsettled weather is on tap as a storm system goes north and west of New England across the Great Lakes over the next 24 hours.

Mild air will not make it north of Connecticut on Wednesday afternoon. NOAA

As that storm approaches, rain will overspread the area, especially later this evening. We could see another half an inch of rainfall with the system.

Rain is likely overnight Wednesday with up to half an inch of precipitation. COD Weather

Behind the rain, it turns colder. If there’s some leftover precipitation later Thursday into early Friday there could be some spotty icing over northern Worcester County. Notice on the loop below the precipitation moves in Wednesday evening and out on Thursday.

At the same time, colder air will be draining southward from Northern New England. Very often in these situations by the time temperatures drop below freezing the moisture is gone; nevertheless it can still be slick spots.

Rain overspreads southern New England Wednesday night and departs Thursday. Some leftover frozen precipitation is possible overnight Thursday and early Friday. WeatherBELL

Across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont, temperatures will be falling through the 20 later Thursday and that colder air will be here for Friday and the weekend. This is still not unusually cold, as a matter of fact, it may actually be slightly above average but in January milder than average doesn’t mean mild.

It turns colder, more seasonably so, on Thursday behind the departing low pressure area. WeatherBELL

The weather this weekend looks dry and seasonable with temperatures within a few degrees of 40 on Saturday and just under that mark on Sunday.

For those of you wondering where the snow is, I still don’t see any support for significant snow yet. There are some early indications that the chances may begin to increase during the middle of the month but those are just early indications and certainly not a prediction. It is more likely that we don’t have any prolonged cold.