Orleans police officer rescues injured owl

Video captured the moment John Marsinelli, wearing mitts, carefully placed the Eastern Screech Owl in a box before it was taken to Wild Care in Eastham.

A police officer in Orleans rescued an injured owl on the side of a busy road on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Marsinelli was on patrol on Route 6A around 2 a.m. when he noticed something on the roadside.

“He didn’t know what it was,” said Police Lieutenant Andy McLaughlin. “He thought it was a box or a rock.”

Marsinelli acted quickly to bring the owl safely to the animal rehabilitation facility, McLaughlin said. The owl remains in serious condition.

Advertisement

“The adult owl suffered head trauma, was placed into oxygen, and is receiving supportive care, fluids and tube feedings,” Wild Care wrote on Facebook.

McLaughlin urged drivers to be observant and wary of wild animals on the road.

“Be aware that there may be injured animals,” he said. “If you think you see a hurt animal, call us.”









Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.