The outgoing governor’s ‘number one adviser’: Dad

No matter the problem, Baker’s father – Charles D. Baker — would take the same analyst’s approach: He’d pull out a notepad and ask an exhausting series of questions; he’d take a few minutes to go over his copious notes; then he’d push his glasses down his nose and distill the issues in a way that showed his son he’d had the answer all along.

“He’s always been my number one adviser for the one simple reason that he was never in it for anything other than how he could help,” Baker said. “There is no angle when I talk to him.”

SWAMPSCOTT — Every week, Charlie Baker shares a meal with the man he has trusted for his whole life to show him a clear path whenever the governor has felt stuck.

On Wednesday, after two terms, Baker leaves the job that he hopes has been the distillation of the values his father spent a lifetime imparting to his three beloved sons: Public service is all; the work will always be bigger than you are; how you treat people is more important than anything you do.

“One of my dad’s sayings was, ‘Success is never final,’” Baker recalled, sitting in his kitchen earlier this week. “You’re not supposed to spike the ball. Just make the things you can make better better, then somebody else will pick up the ball and go with it.”

The elder Baker is 94 now, and his visits with his son are no longer so much about the nuances of governance but a celebration of their bond. The former management consultant and college professor who did two stints in Washington, as undersecretary of transportation in the early 1970s, then as undersecretary for health and human services in the 1980s, has lost a step or two over the last year.

He wonders if he really is as old as people say; it doesn’t feel that way to him. And he sometimes needs reminding that his eldest is governor.

On Sunday, the Baker was visiting his father at North Hill retirement community in Needham, where the elder Baker has long been like a mayor. Baker showed his father the front page of the Globe, where there was a story on his eight years in office – including his successes, his failures, and the consensus, even among his opponents, that he was a decent and dedicated governor. It was topped by a large photograph of Baker.

“Why are you on the front page of the paper?” Baker said his father asked him.

“My term is almost over,” the governor explained. “My term as governor.”

“Governor? How many terms have you served?”

Two, Baker told him.

“Wow, what are you going to do now?” his father asked.

Baker is going to be the next president of the NCAA, but to keep it simple, he told his father he was still working on his next move.

“Why don’t you write down some things you’re good at, and when you come back we can talk about it,” his father offered.

The man he always was is still in there, eager to help.

“That is my father to a T,” Baker said. “I don’t want people to be sad when they read this. I want people to appreciate his desire to help me figure it out; that is just what he’s been doing forever.”

Baker and his brothers were blessed with two loving, devoted, wry, involved parents who held them to high intellectual and moral standards, and provided daily examples of love and selflessness. Their mother Betty, a Democrat, made their Needham home a magnet for legions of kids from elementary school through college and beyond. Their father, a Republican, was relentlessly optimistic about the world, and demanded rigorous, evidence-driven debate from everyone who sat at their dinner table.

And he found people endlessly interesting: In recent years, when the governor would visit his father at North Hill, he’d walk him around and introduce him to everybody by saying, “This is my son, who has a good government job,” then he’d proceed to give Baker the life story of whoever he was introducing him to.

Baker is more like his mother, he said. But he has inherited his father’s love of history, his interest in people’s stories, and some of his optimism.

“His focus on trying to surround yourself with the best people and ... help them be successful, I like to think I got that from him,” Baker said. “But I don’t think I’m anywhere near as smart as him.”

Charles D. Baker holds a bible as his son Governor Charlie Baker is sworn in for his second term in 2019. Baker Family Photo

Betty descended into Alzheimer’s before her son won his second bid for governor in 2014, and was unaware that he had finally succeeded. She died in 2016. Charles now needs reminding that his son put his lifetime of lessons to use in the state’s highest office. Those bookends to Baker’s tenure add some pain to his pride as the 66-year-old governor prepares for his next chapter.

Baker’s father warned him about this moment: When the elder Baker left federal government, he was surprised by how much longer it took people to return his calls. When his son first went to work for Governor Bill Weld in 1991, eventually becoming state budget chief, his father told him “a whole bunch of people are suddenly going to become your friends, but it will have more to do with the position you’re in than with the fact that you have become more interesting than you were yesterday.”

Don’t be too full of yourself, his father was telling him.

Of course, Baker is going from one very big job to another, so plenty of people will still return his calls. He’ll be traveling more now, but he’ll probably have more time to stand on his porch and see the sunsets light up the sky above the church across the street. And he’ll be able to better enjoy time spent with his first grandson, due in February.

He’ll miss working in government. He loved not just having, but doing, the job.

Which of his achievements would his father be most proud of?

“Not policy,” Baker said. “I think he’d be most proud of the fact that people thought I was a pretty good guy.”

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.